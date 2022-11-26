ISL 2022-23: Javi Hernandez Slams Brace As Bengaluru FC Win Against FC Goa

Javi Hernandez struck a brace as former champions Bengaluru FC returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Spaniard broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when he calmly slotted past Dheeraj Singh from a Roy Krishna assist, the strike ending the Blues' four-match goal drought.

Bengaluru FC doubled their advantage in the 57th minute when the Blues broke on the counter with Udanta Singh's measured pass for Hernandez to hand the Gaurs their first home defeat of the season.

The win ended BFC's five-match winless run as they jumped from 10th to eighth position, three points behind Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa remained in fourth spot, three points behind Odisha FC.

The Gaurs’ next match will be a visit to Mumbai City FC on December 1, while Bengaluru FC will return home to host ATK Mohun Bagan FC on December 3.

The Blues also nabbed their first clean sheet since their season opener.

In the opening couple of minutes, FC Goa pushed forward with Alvaro Vazquez, who sprinted into the box and got his shot from a tight angle.

The on-target effort was collected comfortably by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who had his near post covered.

In the 37th minute, Gurpreet was at full stretch to push Vazquez’s free-kick away to safety.

At the other end, in first-half stoppage time, Dheeraj came darting out of the box towards the right flank and took Krishna out.

The FC Goa shot-stopper received only a yellow card for his foul on the Fijian striker.