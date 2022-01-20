Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC Postponed Due To COVID-19

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC tie in ISL 2021-22 was scheduled to take place on Thursday in Bambolim.

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC Postponed Due To COVID-19
The postponed Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC match was slated to kick off on Friday at 7:30 pm. - Twitter/@IndSuperLeague

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 10:22 pm

The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed as many players representing the teams are down with the COVID-19 virus. (More Football News)

"Indian Super League (ISL) Match No. 67 between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled for Friday, January 21, 2022, at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, stands postponed," the league organisers said in a statement.

"The decision was taken considering advice from the League's medical team on Jamshedpur FC's inability to safely field a team and prepare for the match," the ISL added in its statement. 

On Monday, the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC was also postponed due to COVID-19, and so was Thursday's game between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan due to unavailability of enough players in the former's ranks after being hit by COVID-19 inside the bio-bubble.

Three days back, Jamshedpur FC's match against Hyderabad FC was postponed hours before kick-off after the Jharkhand-based club failed to field a team due to COVID-19 cases in its ranks.

A match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC in Vasco was also postponed on Sunday, hours before kickoff as the southern outfit did not have the requisite number of players to field.

Prior to that, two more matches had been postponed this season after the coronavirus breached the ISL's bio-bubble.

Tags

Sports Football ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC Mumbai City FC COVID-19 Coronavirus
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Iran Hold Dominant India To A Goalless Draw

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Iran Hold Dominant India To A Goalless Draw

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Novak Djokovic Deportation: Judges Didn’t Consider ‘Merits Or Wisdom Of The Decision’

SA Vs IND, 2nd ODI: India Look To Level Series Against Resilient South Africa

Australian Open 2022, Day 4: Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Third Round

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip