Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IRE Vs NZ, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score: Ireland Bat First Against New Zealand

Follow live cricket score and updates of the third T20I cricket match between Ireland and New Zealand. The Kiwis lead 2-0.

New Zealand eye a 3-0 series sweep against Ireland. Follow live cricket score of IRE vs NZ, 3rd T20I
New Zealand eye a 3-0 series sweep against Ireland. Follow live cricket score of IRE vs NZ, 3rd T20I Photo: BlackCaps

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 8:15 pm

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the third and final T20I match at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Friday. The Kiwis have already taken the series with wins in the first two matches at the same venue.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

Ireland are unchanged from the second T20I. One change for New Zealand. Blair Tickner in for Lockie Ferguson.

Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

IRE Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Michael Bracewell Takes Hat-trick As New Zealand Take 2-0 Lead

IRE Vs NZ, 1st T20I: New Zealand Beat Ireland By 31 Runs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy.

Preview

Ireland looked tenacious in the preceding ODIs, pushing New Zealand to the limit. But after their braveheart act in Dublin, came clueless outings in Belfast. They lost the first T20I by 31 runs, then suffered an 88-run defeat.

The onus is now on Andrew Balbirnie & Co. to produce an improved performance against the Kiwis. But it's easier said than done.

Stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner has successfully managed to marshall his troup so far, and with can-do-no-wrong Michael Bracewell producing magical performances, New Zealand will once again start favourites.

Then there are the likes of Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, etc. ever ready to show their class.

This is their fourth meeting in T20Is. New Zealand have won the previous three matches convincingly.

Tags

Sports Cricket Live Cricket Scores New Zealand's Tour Of Ireland Live Ireland National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team Belfast Paul Stirling Andrew Balbirnie Harry Tector Martin Guptill Michael Bracewell Mitchell Santner
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read