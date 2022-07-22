IRE Vs NZ, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score: Ireland Bat First Against New Zealand

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the third and final T20I match at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Friday. The Kiwis have already taken the series with wins in the first two matches at the same venue.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

Ireland are unchanged from the second T20I. One change for New Zealand. Blair Tickner in for Lockie Ferguson.

Playing XIs

Ireland : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand : Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy.

Preview

Ireland looked tenacious in the preceding ODIs, pushing New Zealand to the limit. But after their braveheart act in Dublin, came clueless outings in Belfast. They lost the first T20I by 31 runs, then suffered an 88-run defeat.

The onus is now on Andrew Balbirnie & Co. to produce an improved performance against the Kiwis. But it's easier said than done.

Stand-in skipper Mitchell Santner has successfully managed to marshall his troup so far, and with can-do-no-wrong Michael Bracewell producing magical performances, New Zealand will once again start favourites.

Then there are the likes of Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, etc. ever ready to show their class.

This is their fourth meeting in T20Is. New Zealand have won the previous three matches convincingly.