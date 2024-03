Sports

IPL 2024: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine Star As KKR Beat RCB By 7 Wickets - In Pics

Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team this season to clinch an away win when they defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League 2024 match on Friday. Put in to bat first, RCB posted 182/6 riding on Virat Kohli's 59-ball unbeaten 83. Kohli was well supported by Dinesh Karthik (20) in the latter stage of their innings. In reply, KKR started off on a rapid note with their openers blazing away. Phil Salt (30 off 20 balls) and Sunil Narine (47 off 22 balls) added 86 runs in just 6.3 overs. Later, Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 30 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 off 24 balls) helped KKR complete the task with 19 balls remaining for the side's second win in three games.