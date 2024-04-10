IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Manage Two-Run Win Over Punjab Kings In Mullanpur - In Pics

Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrate their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.
Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.
Advertisement
Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.
Advertisement
Punjab Kings' Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.
Punjab Kings' Sam Curran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.
Advertisement
Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.
Advertisement
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.
Advertisement
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abdul Samad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mullanpur, Mohali.