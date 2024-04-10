Sports

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Manage Two-Run Win Over Punjab Kings In Mullanpur - In Pics

Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious against Punjab Kings by a narrow margin of two runs in their Indian Premier League match played in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Punjab Kings, who were chasing a target of 183 runs, could only score 180 for 6, with Shashank Singh emerging as the top scorer with an unbeaten 46 runs off 25 balls. Ashutosh Sharma also remained unbeaten on 33 off 15 balls. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh picked up 4 wickets for 29 runs to help Punjab Kings limit Sunrisers Hyderabad to 182 for 9. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top scorer for SRH, having scored 64 runs off 37 balls, with the help of nine boundaries, including five sixes. However, he did not get enough support from his teammates. Abdul Samad was the second-highest scorer for SRH with 25 runs.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrate their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Punjab Kings' Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Punjab Kings' Sam Curran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.

Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abdul Samad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Punjab Kings in Mohali.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mullanpur, Mohali.

