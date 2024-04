Sports

IPL 2024: Shashank Singh Helps PBKS To A Thrilling Win Against GT - In Pics

A cracking unbeaten half-century by all-rounder Shashank Singh and his fruitful 43-partnership with an equally aggressive Ashutosh Sharma helped Punjab Kings defeat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in an Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Shashank smashed an unbeaten 61 off 29 deliveries, while Ashutosh slammed a 17-ball 31 as PBKS chased down the 200-run target with one ball to spare after the team from Punjab had an inauspicious start, losing skipper Shikhar Dhawan for just one run. GT skipper Shubman Gill's unbeaten 89 off just 48 deliveries in the team's total of 199 for 4 went in vain. Gill was in sublime form as he took GT to an imposing total, hitting six boundaries and four maximums. He was assisted by Sai Sudarshan, who slammed a 19-ball 33 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill and Sudarshan also shared a 53-run stand for the third wicket.