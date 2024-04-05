IPL 2024: Shashank Singh Helps PBKS To A Thrilling Win Against GT - In Pics

Gujarat Titans' players after Punjab Kings won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh celebrates after hitting the winning run during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma asks the umpire for a wide ball decision during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.