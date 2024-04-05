Sports

IPL 2024: Shashank Singh Helps PBKS To A Thrilling Win Against GT - In Pics

A cracking unbeaten half-century by all-rounder Shashank Singh and his fruitful 43-partnership with an equally aggressive Ashutosh Sharma helped Punjab Kings defeat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in an Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Shashank smashed an unbeaten 61 off 29 deliveries, while Ashutosh slammed a 17-ball 31 as PBKS chased down the 200-run target with one ball to spare after the team from Punjab had an inauspicious start, losing skipper Shikhar Dhawan for just one run. GT skipper Shubman Gill's unbeaten 89 off just 48 deliveries in the team's total of 199 for 4 went in vain. Gill was in sublime form as he took GT to an imposing total, hitting six boundaries and four maximums. He was assisted by Sai Sudarshan, who slammed a 19-ball 33 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill and Sudarshan also shared a 53-run stand for the third wicket.

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Gujarat Titans' players after Punjab Kings won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Photo: AP/STR
Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh celebrates after hitting the winning run during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Photo: AP/STR
Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma asks the umpire for a wide ball decision during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Photo: AP/STR
Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Photo: AP/STR
Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Photo: AP/STR
Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Photo: AP/STR
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Photo: AP/STR
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2024: GT vs PBKS Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

