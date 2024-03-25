Sports

IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Leads From Front As Royals Beat Super Giants By 20 Runs In Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2024 campaign with a comprehensive victory of 20 runs against Lucknow Super Giants at their home venue in Jaipur. Batting first, the Royals guided by Sanju Samson's unbeaten 82 runs and his 93-run partnership for the third wicket with Riyan Parag, finished on 193/4 in 20 overs. In response, LSG were once hanging on 11/3 but captain KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran made crucial half-centuries to take the team's total to 173/6. Despite their fighting knocks, LSG remained 20 runs short of the target. Samson was chosen Player of the Match for his unbeaten inning.