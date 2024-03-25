IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Leads From Front As Royals Beat Super Giants By 20 Runs In Jaipur

Players greet each other at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin, center, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran, right, celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger, left, bowls a delivery past Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran, left, bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, left, celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Deepak Hooda during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.
Lucknow Super Giants' Devdutt Padikkal is bowled out by Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' batter Jos Buttler walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.