Sports

IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Leads From Front As Royals Beat Super Giants By 20 Runs In Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2024 campaign with a comprehensive victory of 20 runs against Lucknow Super Giants at their home venue in Jaipur. Batting first, the Royals guided by Sanju Samson's unbeaten 82 runs and his 93-run partnership for the third wicket with Riyan Parag, finished on 193/4 in 20 overs. In response, LSG were once hanging on 11/3 but captain KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran made crucial half-centuries to take the team's total to 173/6. Despite their fighting knocks, LSG remained 20 runs short of the target. Samson was chosen Player of the Match for his unbeaten inning.

P
Photo Webdesk
25 March 2024
25 March 2024
       
IPL 224: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia

Players greet each other at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

1/10
IPL%20224%3A%20Rajasthan%20Royals%20vs%20Lucknow%20Super%20Giants
IPL 224: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin, center, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

Advertisement

2/10
IPL%20224%3A%20Rajasthan%20Royals%20vs%20Lucknow%20Super%20Giants
IPL 224: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

Advertisement

3/10
IPL%20224%3A%20Rajasthan%20Royals%20vs%20Lucknow%20Super%20Giants
IPL 224: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran, right, celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

4/10
IPL%20224%3A%20Rajasthan%20Royals%20vs%20Lucknow%20Super%20Giants
IPL 224: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger, left, bowls a delivery past Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

Advertisement

5/10
IPL%20224%3A%20Rajasthan%20Royals%20vs%20Lucknow%20Super%20Giants
IPL 224: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran, left, bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

Advertisement

6/10
IPL%20224%3A%20Rajasthan%20Royals%20vs%20Lucknow%20Super%20Giants
IPL 224: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

Advertisement

7/10
IPL%20224%3A%20Rajasthan%20Royals%20vs%20Lucknow%20Super%20Giants
IPL 224: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, left, celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Deepak Hooda during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

8/10
IPL%20224%3A%20Rajasthan%20Royals%20vs%20Lucknow%20Super%20Giants
IPL 224: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lucknow Super Giants' Devdutt Padikkal is bowled out by Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

9/10
IPL%20224%3A%20Rajasthan%20Royals%20vs%20Lucknow%20Super%20Giants
IPL 224: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajasthan Royals' batter Jos Buttler walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

10/10
IPL%20224%3A%20Rajasthan%20Royals%20vs%20Lucknow%20Super%20Giants
IPL 224: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra