IPL 2024: RCB Beat CSK By 27 Runs In Bengaluru, Qualify For Playoffs - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bangalore have secured a spot in the playoffs after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Batting first, RCB set a target of 219 runs for CSK, with captain Faf du Plessis contributing a half-century. CSK needed only 201 runs to secure a playoff berth. Glenn Maxwell dismissed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first delivery of the innings, putting pressure on the opposition. Rachin Ravindra (61 off 37 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane added 66 runs for the third wicket. Despite losing wickets, CSK relied on MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to finish the game. However, Dayal's last over changed the game, allowing RCB to qualify for the playoffs.

IPL 2024 : RCB vs CSK Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players acknowledge fans as they celebrate after winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Indian Premier League
Indian Premier League Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Chennai Super Kings batter Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024
IPL 2024 Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Chennai Super Kings batter Rachin Ravindra celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Indian Premier League
Indian Premier League Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Indian Premier League 2024
Indian Premier League 2024 Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Chennai Super Kings' Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Cameron Green plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengalurus Glenn Maxwell
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Glenn Maxwell Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengalurus Rajat Patidar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengalurus captain Faf du Plessis
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

Faf du Plessis celebrates his fifty runs
Faf du Plessis celebrates his fifty runs Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

Rain disrupts the Indian Premier League cricket match
Rain disrupts the Indian Premier League cricket match Photo: AP/Kashif Masood

Grounds men cover the field as rain disrupts the Indian Premier League cricket match between between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

