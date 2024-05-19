Sports

IPL 2024: RCB Beat CSK By 27 Runs In Bengaluru, Qualify For Playoffs - In Pics

Royal Challengers Bangalore have secured a spot in the playoffs after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Batting first, RCB set a target of 219 runs for CSK, with captain Faf du Plessis contributing a half-century. CSK needed only 201 runs to secure a playoff berth. Glenn Maxwell dismissed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first delivery of the innings, putting pressure on the opposition. Rachin Ravindra (61 off 37 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane added 66 runs for the third wicket. Despite losing wickets, CSK relied on MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to finish the game. However, Dayal's last over changed the game, allowing RCB to qualify for the playoffs.