IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Pummel Royal Challengers Bengaluru By Seven Wickets At Wankhede Stadium - In Pics

Mumbai Indians thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in group-stage fixture of the IPL 2024 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul, RCB managed to score 196 for 8. Faf du Plessis scored 61 off 40 balls, while Rajat Patidar hit 50 off 26 balls. In the end, Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 53 off 23 balls helped RCB to reach a competitive total. In response, Ishan Kishan scored a 34-ball 69, and Suryakumar Yadav made 52 off 19 balls as MI chased down the target with seven wickets and 27 balls to spare.