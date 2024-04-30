Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer, left, and Venkatesh Iyer walk off the field after defeating Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League cricket match in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan with Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt, left, celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.
Delhi Capitals's Lizaad Williams drops a possible catching chance to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata,
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant looses his bat while playing a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant's plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.
Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, in Kolkata.