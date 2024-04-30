Sports

IPL 2024: All-Round KKR Beat DC By Seven Wickets At Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match held in Kolkata on Monday. Delhi Capitals chose to bat first but were restricted to 153/9 by KKR's disciplined bowlers. In response, the home team chased down the target of 154 with 21 balls remaining. KKR made a blazing start to their innings, scoring 79 runs without losing any wickets during the power play, with Phil Salt's innings of 68 off 33 balls being the highlight of their batting display. Delhi Capitals had started well, scoring 67 runs in the power play, but their innings fell apart after the dismissal of their captain Rishabh Pant, who scored 27 off 20 balls. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with an unbeaten 35 off 26 balls. Among the KKR bowlers, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the lot, finishing with excellent figures of 3/16 in four overs. The returning Vaibhav Arora also impressed, taking the wicket of Shai Hope with an unplayable delivery.