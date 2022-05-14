IPL 2022: Why CSK’s Ambati Rayudu Deleted His Retirement Tweet? Reason Revealed

In a dramatic series of events, Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu put a retirement tweet on Saturday and deleted his post within thirty minutes. No doubt his actions puzzled his fans on social media and everyone got curious to know what was happening behind the scenes.

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey (sic)," wrote Rayudu in his tweet.

Ambati Rayudu's IPL retirement tweet that was deleted later. Twitter

The announcement of Ambati Rayudu, who has scored 271 runs across 12 games at an average of 27.10 in IPL 2022, left everyone in shock as the 36-year-old still has as lot of cricket left in him. In such a situation, the action of deleting that tweet later made everyone guessing what could be the reason of the series of events.

As per reports, Rayudu put that retirement post out of “disappointment” due to his form in the ongoing IPL season. And he deleted the tweet only after the CSK management reportedly talked to him and convinced him to withdraw his post.

A lot is going on in the CSK camp since the appointment of Ravindra Jadeja as the captain of the side. A couple of days before the start of the season, MS Dhoni passed the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. The four-time champions then lost six out of their first eight games to see Jadeja returning the captaincy back to Dhoni. A game later, Jadeja was benched before he eventually got ruled out tournament due to injury.

Things didn’t end there as reports emerged that there was a rift going on between Ravindra Jadeja and the CSK team management. It was claimed that CSK unfollowed Jadeja on Instagram. While questioned about the same, the franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan cleared the air on the issue and said that there is no rift between the franchise and the all-rounder and that the player was released on medical grounds.