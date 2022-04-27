IPL 2022: Riyan Parag, Harshal Patel Fight During RCB Vs RR Match - WATCH

Cricketers Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals and Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in a heated verbal duel during match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Pune on Tuesday.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket News

A second half-century in 38 matches was enough for Riyan Parag to win the player of the match award, but it was a bittersweet outing for the youngster.

After hitting Harshal Patel for a four and two sixes in the final over of the Rajasthan Royals innings, Riyan Parag and the bowler were involved in an onfield fracas.

Watch it here:

This was after 2 sixes were hit off the last over pic.twitter.com/qw3nBOv86A — ChaiBiscuit (@Biscuit8Chai) April 26, 2022

Later, a miffed Harshal Patel refused to shake hands with Riyan Parag. Watch it here:

Immature Harshal Patel did not shake hands with 20 year old Riyan Parag. It’s such a shameful act 👎#HarshalPatel 😂😂👎👎🤭🤭#IPL2022 #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/LrE2eEQFme — Yash Jain (@Yashjain_1008) April 27, 2022

In pics:

Riyan Parag walks back after the end of Rajasthan Royals' innings. Photo: IPL

Riyan Parag turns around as Harshal Patel speaks to him. Photo: IPL

Mohammed Siraj, right, also joins the fracas. Photo: IPL

You talkin' to me! Harshal Patel not impressed with what he saw. Photo: IPL

No laughing matter! Harshal Patel is consoled by a rival player. Photo: IPL

Riyan Parag, 20, played a fearless knock to help the former champions beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs.

After the match, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson hailed Riyan Parag.

"After the start in the first 15 overs, we had real belief and trust in someone called Riyan Parag. We have been backing him for the last three-four years and he just showed it to the world today," Samson said.

Riyan Parag arrived in the middle when Rajasthan Royals were stuttering at 64/4 in the tenth over. He then hit 56 not out off 36 balls to help the inaugural champions post 144/8.

They eventually dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore for 115 runs in 19.3 over for their sixth win in eight matches. With the win, Rajasthan Royals moved to the top of the IPL points table.

Rajasthan Royals next play Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 30).