Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Riyan Parag, Harshal Patel Fight During RCB Vs RR Match - WATCH

Riyan Parag hit 56 off 31 including a four and two sixes off Harshal Patel during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2022: Riyan Parag, Harshal Patel Fight During RCB Vs RR Match - WATCH
Harshal Patel, left, making his point to Riyan Parag during their IPL 2022 match. Photo: IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 2:36 pm

Cricketers Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals and Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in a heated verbal duel during match 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Pune on Tuesday.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket News

A second half-century in 38 matches was enough for Riyan Parag to win the player of the match award, but it was a bittersweet outing for the youngster.

Related stories

IPL 2022, Match 39: Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen Star As Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore - In Pics

IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis Backs Virat Kohli, Says ‘Great Players Go Through Phases Like This’

DC Vs RR, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Threatens To Call Back Delhi Capitals Batters After No-ball Controversy - WATCH

After hitting Harshal Patel for a four and two sixes in the final over of the Rajasthan Royals innings, Riyan Parag and the bowler were involved in an onfield fracas.

Watch it here:

Later, a miffed Harshal Patel refused to shake hands with Riyan Parag. Watch it here:

In pics:

Riyan Parag walks back after the end of Rajasthan Royals' innings.
Riyan Parag walks back after the end of Rajasthan Royals' innings. Photo: IPL
Riyan Parag turns around as Harshal Patel speaks to him.
Riyan Parag turns around as Harshal Patel speaks to him. Photo: IPL
Mohammed Siraj, right, also joins the fracas.
Mohammed Siraj, right, also joins the fracas. Photo: IPL
You talkin' to me! Harshal Patel not impressed with what he saw.
You talkin' to me! Harshal Patel not impressed with what he saw. Photo: IPL
No laughing matter! Harshal Patel is consoled by a rival player.
No laughing matter! Harshal Patel is consoled by a rival player. Photo: IPL

Riyan Parag, 20, played a fearless knock to help the former champions beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs.

After the match, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson hailed Riyan Parag.

"After the start in the first 15 overs, we had real belief and trust in someone called Riyan Parag. We have been backing him for the last three-four years and he just showed it to the world today," Samson said.

Riyan Parag arrived in the middle when Rajasthan Royals were stuttering at 64/4 in the tenth over. He then hit 56 not out off 36 balls to help the inaugural champions post 144/8.

They eventually dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore for 115 runs in 19.3 over for their sixth win in eight matches. With the win, Rajasthan Royals moved to the top of the IPL points table.

Rajasthan Royals next play Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 30).

Tags

Sports Cricket Indian Premier League IPL 2022 Riyan Parag Harshal Patel Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket Video
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read