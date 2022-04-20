IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

Chasing a maiden Indian Premier League title, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their fifth win of the IPL 2022 with an 18-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

After posting 181/6, thanks to skipper Faf du Plessis' resolute 96 off 64, the three-time finalist restricted the KL Rahul-led side to 163/8 with Josh Hazlewood taking four wickets.

The win helped RCB move to the second spot in the IPL 2022 points table. After losing to Punjab Kings in their season opener, the Bangaluru-based team defeated Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians for back-to-back wins. But they lost to Chennai Super Kings, only to hit back with successive wins against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Known as eternal bridesmaids in the world's top T20 cricket league, RCB have come close to winning the IPL title in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but settled as second best after losing the finals to Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Last two seasons, they finished fourth.

Now the question is, can RCB sustain this run and finally with the IPL title?

Lucknow Super Giants are fourth with four wins in seven outings. Like RCB, they also started the IPL 2022 season with a defeat against fellow debutants Gujarat Titans, then registered three wins on the trot - against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. It was followed by a defeat against Rajasthan Royals, then a win over Mumbai Indians before the RCB match.

Here's what the IPL points table looks like after match 31:

IPL 2022 points table as of April 20, after the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match. Screenshot: Outlook

The top four teams qualify for the play-offs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday (April 23), while Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.