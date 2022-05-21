Saturday, May 21, 2022
IPL 2022 Playoff Scenarios: GT, RR, LSG Qualified, Which Will Be The Fourth Team?

Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have a chance of entering the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals sealed the second spot in IPL 2022 table with win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. IPL

Updated: 21 May 2022 12:38 am

Rajasthan Royals on Friday defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium to not only get a playoff berth for themselves but to also seal a top-two finish. With 18 points, equal to that of Lucknow Super Giants, RR replaced KL Rahul and company at the number two spot, courtesy a better net run rate.

This means that they will be Rajasthan Royals who will be playing the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans. Both the teams will be having a cushion of one extra game in case they lose the first one.

“Feels really good, it has been standout. Almost everyone has stood out for us. It was important to understand they have quality batters. I didn't expect to come back so strong, so well. It was a great effort… Cricket is a funny game. They had quality bowlers, but Ashwin has done a great job for us, he has turned out to be a great all-rounder for us,” said Sanju Samson after his side won the match against CSK on Friday.

LSG, who occupy the third spot in the table, have already qualified for playoffs, but which team will they face in Eliminator game?

At the moment, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have a chance of entering the playoffs. However, the interesting part is that hopes of both the teams rely on DC, who play their last league game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Rishabh Pant-led side has 14 points from 13 games. If they manage to win their match against MI, they will get to 16 points. RCB, who have already played all their 14 games, also have equal points but their net run rate (-0.253) is extremely poor. This means if DC (+0.255) win their last game, they will end at the number four spot in table and thus RCB will have to make way for them.

