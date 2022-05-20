Live Streaming Of MI Vs DC, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in a do-or-die game in IPL 2022 on Saturday. While MI are already out of playoff race, DC have 14 points from 13 games and another win will take the Rishabh Pant-led side to the next stage. Meanwhile, a loss will simply bring down the curtain on their journey this season.

Match Blog | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the MI vs DC live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has already indicated that his side would be giving chances to some new players in the final game. 22 players have played in 13 games for MI this season. Both Rohit and Ishan Kishan have failed to live up to the expectations. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, who looked really good, played only eight games between his return from injury and getting ruled out due to another injury. Tilak Varma (376 runs from 13 games) has been the silver lining for the side. Mumbai's bowling too has been weak this season with Jasprit Bumrah lacking support from the other end.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (427 runs), Mitchell Marsh (251 runs), Rovman Powell (207 runs), Kuldeep Yadav (20 wickets, 8.45) and Khaleel Ahmed (16 wickets, 8.08), all have done a decent job for Delhi Capitals so far. Meanwhile, the idea to open with Sarfaraz Khan gave instant result to DC and the side would like to stick to it, in case Prithvi Shaw is not fit for the game. Eyes will also be on Shardul Thakur, who registered a four-wicket haul in the previous game against Punjab Kings.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other for 31 times in IPL. DC have won 15 of them, while MI have won 16. In the recent game between the sides that took place this season, Delhi had defeated Mumbai by 4 wickets.

VENUE AND PITCH

MI and DC play their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The venue offers a good batting surface. Out of the last three games, two have been won by the teams batting second.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan/Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

(With PTI Inputs)