IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Unveil Team Logo Ahead Of Mega Auction - Watch

The inspiration of the logo has been drawn from ancient Indian mythology, revealed the Lucknow franchise.

Lucknow franchise has been bought by RPSG Group for INR 7,090 crore. - Twitter/@TeamLucknowIPL

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 6:08 pm

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on Monday unveiled their team logo ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. The Lucknow franchise, who recently finalized their team name, took to Twitter to share the look of their logo. (More Cricket News)

The logo features a bat and ball in between with wings on both its sides with "Lucknow Super Giants" written on the latter half of the bat. While the colour of the bat is blue and that of ball is red, the wings have the tricolor of the Indian national flag.

Check Out The Logo Here

Inspiration Of The Logo

IPL 2022: Lucknow Franchise To Be Known as ‘Lucknow Super Giants’, Reveals Team Owner

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Name Hardik Pandya Captain, KL Rahul To Lead Lucknow Franchise 

“The mythical bird Garuda- who is a protector and enthroned with the power to move swiftly, has inspired us to create the winged emblem of the team. Garuda is omnipresent in every Indian culture and sub-culture,” said the Lucknow franchise while explaining the design of the logo.

“The tricolour wings of the entity, symbolically represent Lucknow Super Giants’ Pan-India appeal. The body of the bird has been formed by a blue coloured bat to signify the game of cricket, there is a red ball with an orange seam too. It is like an auspicious Jay tilak’. The identity, as a whole, is endowed with strong positive energy to soar higher and higher and achieve success. Lucknow Super Giants is a team for every Indian. It is a team that unites the nation,” the franchise added.

Lucknow Super Giants have signed KL Rahul for INR 17 crore -  the joint-most fee for a player in IPL - to lead the side in upcoming edition of the marquee event. Meanwhile, their other two picks from the players’ draft were Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore) and Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore).

Exactly a week before, the franchise had announced its name after finalizing it through a crowd-sourced contest with the name ‘Naam Banao, Naam Kamao’.

