IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara Hails Jos Buttler’s Batting As Best In Tournament History

Rajasthan Royals director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara is all impressed with the performance of team's opener Jos Buttler in IPL 2022. The right-handed England batter currently holds the Orange Cap with 824 runs across 16 matches at an average of 58.85 and strike rate of 151.47.

Buttler on Friday registered his fourth century of the season and carried his bat with an unbeaten 106 off 60 balls in RR's seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at Narendra Modi Stadium in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022. With it, he equaled Virat Kohli’s record of hitting most centuries in a single IPL season.

"It is hard to describe what he has done for us this season in terms of T20 batting,” said Sangakkara after RR’s win on Friday.

Jos Buttler started the season on a high by scoring three centuries in the first seven games for Rajasthan Royals but lost the plot in the second half and managed to register only one fifty across the next seven games.

“He started off so well, he had a little bit of flutter at one point in the tournament, but then you know he calmed himself down and had a lot of good conversations rather than just training. He accepted that he is a mortal, he is a human and he can't be at that high level of excellence every single day,” said the Sri Lankan legend.

However, Buttler bounced back beautifully in the playoffs by registering scores of 89 and 106 not out.

"And to understand how you kind of reach that level every game at different stages, somedays you have to fight and look ugly, other days your rhythm is there and the reality is that you cannot fight the condition, you just have to settle into it and build the innings. He can accelerate at any point; he has got all the strokes. He is a lovely guy and he understands the game really well. I cannot remember anyone batting this well in the history of the IPL," said Sangakkara.