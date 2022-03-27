Sunday, Mar 27, 2022
IPL 2022, CSK Vs KKR: Sheldon Jackson’s Lighting-Fast Glovework Makes Sachin Tendulkar Go Wow  

Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson played in the Indian Premier League for the first time on Saturday after five years. He last represented KKR in 2017

Sheldon Jackson is elated after dismissing CSK's Robin Uthappa in Mumbai on Saturday in IPL 2022. IPL

Updated: 27 Mar 2022 1:55 am

Sheldon Jackson’s electrifying work behind the stumps reminded Sachin Tendulkar of Mahendra Singh Dhoni during Kolkata Knight Riders’ comfortable six-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 lung opener.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table | News

In a match that was dominated by KKR bowlers and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s fighting fifty, Jackson’s lightning-quick glovework caught everyone’s attention. Playing his first IPL game after a long gap of five years, Jackson first removed Robin Uthappa with his super-fast hand-eye coordination.

Anticipating the ball going down the leg off Varun Chakravarthy, Jackson made the most of Uthappa stepping out of the crease for a moment and took out the bails in a flash before he could step back in the crease in the eighth over of CSK innings.

His brilliant work on the field was quickly spotted by legendary Sachin Tendulkar who tweeted, “That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27’s speed reminded me of @msdhoni. Lightning fast!! #CSKvKKR.”

He was once again was in action, this time with MS Dhoni at the crease in the 15th over. The former CSK skipper was beaten by a Sunil Narine away-drifter and Jackson did a sharp work behind the stumps. Replays showed Dhoni had the foot grounded.   

“He (MS Dhoni) always has been my inspiration. I always looked up to him and whatever he does I just try to imitate it and I have a lot to look and lot to learn from him. Learning a lot (On playing the helicopter shot) and picking up quite a lot from him (MSD) actually,” said Jackson, who remained unbeaten on three.

Jackson, who played just four IPL games before Saturday’s encounter – all in 2017 for KKR – was also warned by former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh for not wearing helmets while keeping against a spinner.  

“Dear #SheldonJackson please wear a helmet when u keeping to spinners ! You are a very talented player and have a golden opportunity after a long time be safe !!! And all the best,” tweeted Yuvraj. The 35-year-old Saurashtra player was bought by KKR for 60 lakhs in the IPL megal auctions last month.

 So far, Jackson has five IPL games under his belt with 41 runs to show. He was also a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore before in the IPL but never played a game in red.

