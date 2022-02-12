Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
IPL 2022 Auction: Hugh Edmeades 'Feels Fine’, To Resume Proceedings On Day 2 Morning

Hugh Edmeades collapsed on the stage suddenly midway on the opening day of the IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

IPL 2022 Auction: Hugh Edmeades 'Feels Fine’, To Resume Proceedings On Day 2 Morning
Hugh Edmeades has been associated with the IPL replacing Richard Madley in 2018. IPL

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 6:51 pm

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who collapsed midway during the opening day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 player auction, will resume his duties on Sunday morning, his friend and fellow Richard Madley tweeted on Saturday evening.

Edmeades, who has been associated with the IPL since 2018, started the proceedings on Saturday by introducing Shikhar Dhawan.

However, while the bidding war for Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga was going between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the 60-year-old suddenly collapsed on the stage.

The medical team acted immediately and Edmeades was declared stable and fine. In a precautionary measure, the BCCI decided to give Edmeades rest and presenter Charu Sharma took over the proceedings in the afternoon.

“Have just spoken to my friend Hugh Edmeades - who says he feels fine and will resume #IPLMegaAuction2022 in the morning. He thanks you all for your kind wishes,” tweeted Madley, who was the IPL auctioneer until Edmeades replaced him.

Earlier the IPL said, “Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today.”

Meanwhile, the opening day saw some fierce bidding war between the franchises. While some went back to their previous franchises, some were taken by others. Ishan Kishan was rebought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 cr making him the second most-costliest in history.  

