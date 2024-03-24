Germany's Chris Jan Fuhrich, right, Germany's Thomas Muller, centre, Germany's Niclas Fullkrug celebrate their victory at the international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.
France's Adrien Rabiot, right, challenges for the ball with Germany's Florian Wirtz during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.
Germany's Niclas Fullkrug challenges for the ball with France's Dayot Upamecano during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.
Germany's Jamal Musiala, centre, challenges for the ball with France's Benjamin Pavard, right, and France's Dayot Upamecano during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.
France's Olivier Giroud, centre, reacts after missing a scoring chance during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.
Germany's Robert Andrich in action during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.
France's Adrien Rabiot in action during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.
Germany players celebrate after Germany's Kai Havertz scored his side's second goal during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.
Germany's Antonio Rudiger, right, challenges for the ball with France's Kylian Mbappe during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.
Germany players celebrate after Germany's Florian Wirtz scored his side's opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.