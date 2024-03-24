Sports

Friendly: Florian Wirtz's Record Goal Powers Germany's Win Over France - In Pics

The 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz scored the fastest-ever goal for Germany as the European Championship 2024 hosts stunned tournament favourites France 2-0 on Sunday (March 24, 2024). Wirtz scored just seven seconds into the game, and Kai Havertz doubled the lead in the 49th minute. There was also an immediate assist for Toni Kroos, back in a Germany shirt three years after announcing his international retirement. Straight from the whistle, the 34-year-old chipped the ball forward to Wirtz, who had darted to midway inside the France half. Wirtz controlled the ball, took two more touches as he strolled forward before lashing his shot home from 20 yards.