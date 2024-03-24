Sports

Friendly: Florian Wirtz's Record Goal Powers Germany's Win Over France - In Pics

The 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz scored the fastest-ever goal for Germany as the European Championship 2024 hosts stunned tournament favourites France 2-0 on Sunday (March 24, 2024). Wirtz scored just seven seconds into the game, and Kai Havertz doubled the lead in the 49th minute. There was also an immediate assist for Toni Kroos, back in a Germany shirt three years after announcing his international retirement. Straight from the whistle, the 34-year-old chipped the ball forward to Wirtz, who had darted to midway inside the France half. Wirtz controlled the ball, took two more touches as he strolled forward before lashing his shot home from 20 yards.

P
Photo Webdesk
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
France Germany Soccer Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani

Germany's Chris Jan Fuhrich, right, Germany's Thomas Muller, centre, Germany's Niclas Fullkrug celebrate their victory at the international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.

1/9
France%20Germany%20Soccer
France Germany Soccer Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

France's Adrien Rabiot, right, challenges for the ball with Germany's Florian Wirtz during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.

Advertisement

2/9
France%20Germany%20Soccer
France Germany Soccer Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Germany's Niclas Fullkrug challenges for the ball with France's Dayot Upamecano during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.

Advertisement

3/9
France%20Germany%20Soccer
France Germany Soccer Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Germany's Jamal Musiala, centre, challenges for the ball with France's Benjamin Pavard, right, and France's Dayot Upamecano during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.

4/9
France%20Germany%20Soccer
France Germany Soccer Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

France's Olivier Giroud, centre, reacts after missing a scoring chance during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.

Advertisement

5/9
France%20Germany%20Soccer
France Germany Soccer Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Germany's Robert Andrich in action during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.

Advertisement

6/9
France%20Germany%20Soccer
France Germany Soccer Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

France's Adrien Rabiot in action during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.

Advertisement

7/9
France%20Germany%20Soccer
France Germany Soccer Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Germany players celebrate after Germany's Kai Havertz scored his side's second goal during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.

8/9
France%20Germany%20Soccer
France Germany Soccer Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Germany's Antonio Rudiger, right, challenges for the ball with France's Kylian Mbappe during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.

9/9
France%20Germany%20Soccer
France Germany Soccer Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Germany players celebrate after Germany's Florian Wirtz scored his side's opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium in Decines, near Lyon, central France.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra