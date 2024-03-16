Sports

Indian Wells Open: Maria Sakkari Sets Up Final Meet Against Iga Swiatek - In Pics

Greek world number 9 Maria Sakkari staved off a Coco Gauff fightback to book a place in the final of the Indian Wells Masters (also known as BNP Paribas Open) in California. She will take on Iga Swiatek after beating the American third seed Gauff 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-2 in a lengthy, rain-interrupted battle. Earlier, the world's top-ranked women's singles player Swiatek comprehensively trounced Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 to book a place in the summit meet. Swiatek improved to a 19-2 record this year with the win. Swiatek has won three out of five career clashes against Sakkari and will fancy a fourth one, to clinch the title.

March 16, 2024
Indian Wells Open 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, celebrates after winning her match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, celebrates winning a game over Coco Gauff, of the United States, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, celebrates winning a game against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Coco Gauff | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, serves to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Vs Marta Kostyuk | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, shakes hands with Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, after defeating her in a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Vs Marta Kostyuk | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates winning a point against Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Vs Marta Kostyuk | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, returns to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Vs Marta Kostyuk | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Indian Wells Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Vs Marta Kostyuk | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, serves to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

