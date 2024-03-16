Sports

Indian Wells Open: Maria Sakkari Sets Up Final Meet Against Iga Swiatek - In Pics

Greek world number 9 Maria Sakkari staved off a Coco Gauff fightback to book a place in the final of the Indian Wells Masters (also known as BNP Paribas Open) in California. She will take on Iga Swiatek after beating the American third seed Gauff 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-2 in a lengthy, rain-interrupted battle. Earlier, the world's top-ranked women's singles player Swiatek comprehensively trounced Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 to book a place in the summit meet. Swiatek improved to a 19-2 record this year with the win. Swiatek has won three out of five career clashes against Sakkari and will fancy a fourth one, to clinch the title.