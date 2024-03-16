Maria Sakkari, of Greece, celebrates after winning her match against Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, celebrates winning a game over Coco Gauff, of the United States, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, celebrates winning a game against Coco Gauff, of the United States, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, serves to Coco Gauff, of the United States, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, shakes hands with Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, after defeating her in a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates winning a point against Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, returns to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, serves to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.