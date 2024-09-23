Sports

Indian Men, Women Celebrate Historic Chess Olympiad Triumph In Budapest - In Pics

India on Sunday scripted history in the Chess Olympiad as its men's and women's teams clinched their maiden titles in a rare clean sweep of gold medals after beating their respective opponents in the final round. The Indian men's team defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 while their women counterparts also crushed Azerbaijan with an identical margin in the 11th and final round in the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad that concluded. Only China and erstwhile Soviet Union had won both men's and women's gold medals in the same edition of the Chess Olympiad. The Indian women also closed in on a rare double gold for the country as they scored 3.5-0.5 victory against Azerbaijan. D Harika was at her technical best striking on the top board for the team and Divya Deshmukh yet again outclassed her opponent to confirm her individual gold medal on the third board as well. After R Vaishali drew her game, the Indian team confirmed the victory with Vantika Agrawal scoring another brilliant triumph.