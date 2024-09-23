Sports

Indian Men, Women Celebrate Historic Chess Olympiad Triumph In Budapest - In Pics

India on Sunday scripted history in the Chess Olympiad as its men's and women's teams clinched their maiden titles in a rare clean sweep of gold medals after beating their respective opponents in the final round. The Indian men's team defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 while their women counterparts also crushed Azerbaijan with an identical margin in the 11th and final round in the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad that concluded. Only China and erstwhile Soviet Union had won both men's and women's gold medals in the same edition of the Chess Olympiad. The Indian women also closed in on a rare double gold for the country as they scored 3.5-0.5 victory against Azerbaijan. D Harika was at her technical best striking on the top board for the team and Divya Deshmukh yet again outclassed her opponent to confirm her individual gold medal on the third board as well. After R Vaishali drew her game, the Indian team confirmed the victory with Vantika Agrawal scoring another brilliant triumph.

Chess Olympiad 2024, Open category: Winner of Open category team India pose during a victory ceremony | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Winner of Open category team India pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

2/12
Chess Olympiad 2024, Women category: Team India pose during a victory ceremony
Chess Olympiad 2024, Women category: Team India pose during a victory ceremony | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Winner of Women category team India pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

3/12
Chess Olympiad 2024: Second place team US, winner team India and third place team Uzbekistan of Open category
Chess Olympiad 2024: Second place team US, winner team India and third place team Uzbekistan of Open category | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Second place team US, winner team India and third place team Uzbekistan of Open category, pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

4/12
Chess Olympiad 2024: Second placed team Kazakhstan, left, winning team India, and third placed team US. of the Women category
Chess Olympiad 2024: Second placed team Kazakhstan, left, winning team India, and third placed team US. of the Women category | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Second placed team Kazakhstan, left, winning team India, and third placed team US. of the Women category pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

5/12
Chess Olympiad 2024: Second place of Open category team US. pose during a victory ceremony
Chess Olympiad 2024: Second place of Open category team US. pose during a victory ceremony | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Second place of Open category team US. pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

6/12
Chess Olympiad 2024: Third place of Open category team Uzbekistan pose during a victory ceremony
Chess Olympiad 2024: Third place of Open category team Uzbekistan pose during a victory ceremony | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Third place of Open category team Uzbekistan pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

7/12
Chess Olympiad 2024: Second place of Women category team Kazakhstan pose during a victory ceremony
Chess Olympiad 2024: Second place of Women category team Kazakhstan pose during a victory ceremony | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Second place of Women category team Kazakhstan pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

8/12
Chess Olympiad 2024: Third place of Women category team US. pose during a victory ceremony
Chess Olympiad 2024: Third place of Women category team US. pose during a victory ceremony | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Third place of Women category team US. pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

9/12
Chess Olympiad 2024: Vantika Agrawal of India during the final round of Chess Olympiad
Chess Olympiad 2024: Vantika Agrawal of India during the final round of Chess Olympiad | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Vantika Agrawal of India during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

10/12
Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh D of India, during the final round of Chess Olympiad
Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh D of India, during the final round of Chess Olympiad | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Gukesh D of India, during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

11/12
Chess Olympiad 2024: Vaishali Rameshbabu of India, focuses during the final round of Chess Olympiad
Chess Olympiad 2024: Vaishali Rameshbabu of India, focuses during the final round of Chess Olympiad | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Vaishali Rameshbabu of India, focuses during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

12/12
Chess Olympiad 2024: Praggnanandhaa R of India, focuses during the final round of Chess Olympiad
Chess Olympiad 2024: Praggnanandhaa R of India, focuses during the final round of Chess Olympiad | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Praggnanandhaa R of India, focuses during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs OMN
  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs SLK Match
  3. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Hosts Beat Kiwis By 63 Runs - In Pics
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith Sings Bumrah Praises Ahead Of Blockbuster Test Series
Football News
  1. Serie A: Inzaghi Questions Inter's Attitude As Fonseca Hails Milan's Courage
  2. Stuttgart Vs Dortmund, Bundesliga: Deniz Undav Opens Up After 5-1 Victory
  3. Villareal Vs Barcelona, La Liga: Flick Concerned About Extent Of Ter Stegen's 'Serious Injury'
  4. Inter Vs AC Milan: Rossoneri Beat Rivals 2-1 At San Siro - In Pics
  5. Ligue 1: Marseille Beat Lyon In Five-Goal Thriller - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  2. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  5. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Are Semiconductors, Why Are They Crucial? Decoding Tech As PM Fetches 'Watershed' Project In US
  2. Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM With Message For Arvind Kejriwal'a Return
  3. 'Watching, Downloading Child Pornography Are Offences': Key SC Order On Child Porn Laws In Detail
  4. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  5. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Israel VS Hezbollah: Strikes Continue As Fears Of All-Out War Peak; IDF Probes Top Hamas Leader's 'Possible Death'
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  3. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  4. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  5. Modi, Biden Celebrate Expanding India-US ties
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  6. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  7. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  8. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'