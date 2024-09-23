Indian Men, Women Celebrate Historic Chess Olympiad Triumph In Budapest - In Pics

Winner of Open category team India pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Winner of Women category team India pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Second place team US, winner team India and third place team Uzbekistan of Open category, pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Second placed team Kazakhstan, left, winning team India, and third placed team US. of the Women category pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Second place of Open category team US. pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Third place of Open category team Uzbekistan pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Second place of Women category team Kazakhstan pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Third place of Women category team US. pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Vantika Agrawal of India during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Gukesh D of India, during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Vaishali Rameshbabu of India, focuses during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Praggnanandhaa R of India, focuses during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.