India Wins Bid To Host International Olympic Committee Session 2023 In Mumbai

Out of 82 IOC members, 75 voted for Mumbai at the IOC Session 2022. The last time India hosted an IOC Session was back in 1983 in New Delhi.

IOC President Thomas Bach addresses the audience during the IOC Session 2022. IOC

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 1:51 pm

Mumbai has been chosen as the host of the host International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) next session in 2023. The City of Dreams was officially announced as the host by IOC president Thomas Bach following a voting session at the IOC Session 2022 in Beijing. (More Sports News)

Out of 82 IOC members eligible for voting, 75 members were in favour of Mumbai. Six voted for abstention, while only one vote went against Mumbai. The last time India hosted an IOC session was in 1983 in New Delhi.

Mumbai will host the IOC Session 2023 in May or June and the event will be held at the Jio World Centre. “Its an honour to lead the Indian delegation today for hosting such a prestigious Olympic event,” said Nita Ambani, IOC member.

“I truly believe that India is on the verge of creating something very special to the Olympic movement,” she added. India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra along with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra were also present in the virtual session along with Ambani.

“The 2020 Olympics was historic for India. Today, we make more history as Mumbai is announced as host of the 2023 IOC Session. Proud to have been part of the delegation led by Mrs. Nita Ambani, and Dr. Narinder Batra!” said Bindra.

What is an IOC Session?

The IOC session is the general meeting of the Members of the IOC. It is the IOC's supreme organ, and its decisions are final. An ordinary Session is held once a year, while Extraordinary Sessions may be convened by the President or upon the written request of at least one-third of the Members.

