Defending champions India have been asked to set a target by the United States of America in their final group match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 on Sunday at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (More Cricket News)

With two wins in two, India U-19 are already through to the Super Six, but Uday Saharan & Co. are in no mood to slow down. At the toss, the skipper said that they planned to bowl first but they are also fine with batting first.