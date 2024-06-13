United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, greets India's Shivam Dube at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli, left, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
United States' Shadley Van Schalkwyk plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Indian supporters cheer for their team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Mohd Siraj takes the catch to dismiss United States' Nitish Kumar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
United States' Corey Anderson hits a six during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
United States' Steven Taylor plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of United States' Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.