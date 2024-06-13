Sports

IND Vs USA, T20 WC: Rohit & Co Seal Super 8 Spot After USA Win - In Pics

India beat the United States and bagged two points and also booked a place in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma put USA to bat first. Arshdeep Singh breathed fire with the new ball, swinging and shaping it to all parts and picked up four wickets to his name. Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar all chipped in to restrict USA to just 110. Chasing a modest total, India started off on a bad note, losing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early. Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav took charge and control of the situation and put India on the driver’s seat. After Pant’s dismissal, Shivam Dube joined Yadav and completed the chase after settling in and enduring all the pressure.

Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, greets India's Shivam Dube at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

IND vs USA
Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli, left, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

USA vs IND
Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

United States' Shadley Van Schalkwyk plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Indian supporters cheer for their team during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's Mohd Siraj takes the catch to dismiss United States' Nitish Kumar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

United States' Corey Anderson hits a six during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

United States' Steven Taylor plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of United States' Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

