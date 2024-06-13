Sports

IND Vs USA, T20 WC: Rohit & Co Seal Super 8 Spot After USA Win - In Pics

India beat the United States and bagged two points and also booked a place in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma put USA to bat first. Arshdeep Singh breathed fire with the new ball, swinging and shaping it to all parts and picked up four wickets to his name. Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar all chipped in to restrict USA to just 110. Chasing a modest total, India started off on a bad note, losing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early. Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav took charge and control of the situation and put India on the driver’s seat. After Pant’s dismissal, Shivam Dube joined Yadav and completed the chase after settling in and enduring all the pressure.