Unbeaten, so far, in the competition, the India Under-19 national cricket team is just two games short of retaining their crown. The reigning champions of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, India are also vying for a record-extending sixth victory in the competition, which will send them three clear of second-placed Australia. (More Cricket News)

India have won all five games they have played in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the time of writing. They collected three wins in the group stage against Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States of America, respectively, before adding to their haul with Super Six triumphs over New Zealand and Nepal. They, along with Pakistan, are the only to win all of their matches, thus far.