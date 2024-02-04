Sports

India Vs South Africa, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final

Both India and South Africa will be bidding to book their place in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final in the first of two penultimate ties. Here's how, when, and where to watch the match live

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 4, 2024

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024: India will play South Africa in the semi-final (Photo: X/ICC)

Unbeaten, so far, in the competition, the India Under-19 national cricket team is just two games short of retaining their crown. The reigning champions of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, India are also vying for a record-extending sixth victory in the competition, which will send them three clear of second-placed Australia. (More Cricket News)

India have won all five games they have played in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup at the time of writing. They collected three wins in the group stage against Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States of America, respectively, before adding to their haul with Super Six triumphs over New Zealand and Nepal. They, along with Pakistan, are the only to win all of their matches, thus far.

South Africa, then, will start as the second favourites on their own grounds, a prospect that, however, does not take away from the threat that they carry. Their only loss in the tournament came in the group stage against England, who had benefitted greatly from the DLS method being called into action.

South Africa have won the tournament once and will be aiming to add to their sole triumph a decade later.

India vs South Africa, ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, Semi-Final, Squads:

India: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

South Africa: David Teeger, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Semi-Final Fixtures:

February 6 - India vs South Africa

February 7 - Australia vs Pakistan

India vs South Africa, ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, Semi-Final, Live Streaming Details:

When and where will the India vs South Africa, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Semi-Final match take place? 

India's tie with South Africa in the ongoing U-19 World Cup will be played on February 6, 2024, Tuesday, at 1:30 PM IST, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. 

How to watch the India vs South Africa, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Semi-Final match live on TV and online? 

All ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 matches will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be available for online streaming on Disney+Hotstar. 

