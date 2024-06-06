India batsmen Rishabh Pant, center left, and Shivam Dube are congratulated by Ireland players for their 8-wicket victory in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Rishabh Pant plays a reverse shot for six runs to seal the victory by 8 wickets against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot for six runs against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.AP Photo/Adam Hunger
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and partner Virat Kohli run between wickets to score against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's fans cheer during their team's ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Ireland's Josh Little is bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah for 14 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Ireland's Harry Tector twirls after driving a ball to be caught out for 4 runs by India's Jasprit Bumrah during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.
Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie is bowled by India's Arshdeep Singh for five runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.