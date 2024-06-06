Sports

IND Vs IRE, T20 WC: India Warm-Up For PAK Clash With A Win - In Pics

Skipper Rohit Sharma’s arm injury was the highlight as India's four-pronged pace attack was too deadly for an out-of-depth Ireland in their eight-wicket victory in their opening game of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The 'Men in Blue' will indeed have some sleepless nights going into the Pakistan game on June 9 after Rohit’s injury. Arshdeep (2/35 in 4 overs), Pandya (3/27 in 4 overs), Siraj (1/13 in 3 overs) and Bumrah (2/6 in 3 overs) didn't give any breathing space to Irish batters who were made to look like novices in front of swing, seam and extra bounce produced during the 14 out of 16 overs that they bowled. Rohit scored 52 before he retired hurt.