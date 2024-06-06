Sports

IND Vs IRE, T20 WC: India Warm-Up For PAK Clash With A Win - In Pics

Skipper Rohit Sharma’s arm injury was the highlight as India's four-pronged pace attack was too deadly for an out-of-depth Ireland in their eight-wicket victory in their opening game of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The 'Men in Blue' will indeed have some sleepless nights going into the Pakistan game on June 9 after Rohit’s injury. Arshdeep (2/35 in 4 overs), Pandya (3/27 in 4 overs), Siraj (1/13 in 3 overs) and Bumrah (2/6 in 3 overs) didn't give any breathing space to Irish batters who were made to look like novices in front of swing, seam and extra bounce produced during the 14 out of 16 overs that they bowled. Rohit scored 52 before he retired hurt.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India batsmen Rishabh Pant, center left, and Shivam Dube are congratulated by Ireland players for their 8-wicket victory in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

1/8
ICC-T20 World Cup 2024
ICC-T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's Rishabh Pant plays a reverse shot for six runs to seal the victory by 8 wickets against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

2/8
T20 Cricket WCup India Ireland
T20 Cricket WCup India Ireland Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot for six runs against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.AP Photo/Adam Hunger

3/8
T20 Cricket WCup India vs Ireland
T20 Cricket WCup India vs Ireland Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and partner Virat Kohli run between wickets to score against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

4/8
India vs Ireland
India vs Ireland Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's fans cheer during their team's ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

5/8
India vs Ireland Match
India vs Ireland Match Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Ireland's Josh Little is bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah for 14 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

6/8
Indias Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

7/8
Irelands Harry Tector
Ireland's Harry Tector Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Ireland's Harry Tector twirls after driving a ball to be caught out for 4 runs by India's Jasprit Bumrah during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

8/8
Irelands Andrew Balbirnie
Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie is bowled by India's Arshdeep Singh for five runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court Directs Himachal Pradesh To Release Surplus Water
  2. Outlook India: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
  3. Chinese Visa Scam: Delhi Court Grants Congress' Karti Chidambaram Regular Bail| Details Inside
  4. Prisoner Stabbed Inside Tihar Jail In Gang Fight
  5. 9 Persons Injured In Cylinder Blast In Mumbai
Entertainment News
  1. Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Spark Dating Rumours Again As The Former Kisses His 'Barsatein' Co-Star In New Video
  2. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down
  3. Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On THIS Day In June, Check Out New Poster Inside
  4. Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor Steals Hearts With Her Dance Moves On 'Yeh Ishq Haaye'
  5. Neha Sharma-Mona Singh Call Out Paparazzi For Clicking Women Celebrities From Distasteful Angles
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE, T20 WC: India Warm-Up For PAK Clash With A Win - In Pics
  2. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: 'Big Open Cracks' Cause For Concern
  3. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win
  4. World Junior Chess Championship: Ashwath Stuns Top Seed Abhimanyu Mishra
  5. Rhonex Kipruto Doping Violation: Kenyan Stripped Of 10K World Record, Faces Six-Year Ban
World News
  1. WHO Confirms First Human Death From Bird Flu In Mexico | Details
  2. Moscow-Washington Relation Won't Change, No Matter Who Wins US Election: President Putin
  3. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  4. Death Toll From Floods Across Southern Germany Rises To 6
  5. ‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UN School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Prepares For Modi 3.0; Bangladesh PM Hasina Headed To Delhi
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win