India Vs England, 3rd Test: Visitors Fight Back On Day 2 With Duckett Century - In Pics

A session-and-a-half on Day 2 later, India finished with 445 runs on the board, debutant Dhruv Jurel adding 46 of those. England, in turn, started slowly but picked up pace in the final session, with Ben Duckett racing to a century. The Three Lions had lost two wickets by the end of play but managed to cut 207 runs into India's lead.