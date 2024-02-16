India Vs England, 3rd Test: Visitors Fight Back On Day 2 With Duckett Century - In Pics

England's Ben Duckett celebrates his century on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right with Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
England's Ben Duckett plays a shot on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
England's Zak Crawley plays a shot on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
England's Ben Duckett celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right and Mohammed Siraj walks back after the end of India's inning on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
England's Joe Root bowls on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
India's Jasprit Bumrah plays a shot on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
India's Dhruv Jurel plays a shot on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.
England's players celebrate the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.