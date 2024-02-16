Sports

India Vs England, 3rd Test: Visitors Fight Back On Day 2 With Duckett Century - In Pics

A session-and-a-half on Day 2 later, India finished with 445 runs on the board, debutant Dhruv Jurel adding 46 of those. England, in turn, started slowly but picked up pace in the final session, with Ben Duckett racing to a century. The Three Lions had lost two wickets by the end of play but managed to cut 207 runs into India's lead.

February 16, 2024

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's Ben Duckett celebrates his century on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right with Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's Ben Duckett plays a shot on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's Zak Crawley plays a shot on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's Ben Duckett celebrates his fifty runs on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right and Mohammed Siraj walks back after the end of India's inning on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's Joe Root bowls on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Jasprit Bumrah plays a shot on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of India's Ravichandran Ashwin on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Dhruv Jurel plays a shot on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2
England vs India 3rd Test: Day 2 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

England's players celebrate the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot.

PHOTOS
