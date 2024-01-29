India Vs England, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code Of Conduct during the first Test match against England. He was involved in inappropriate physical contact with English batter Ollie Pope. (Report | Match Blog | Scorecard)
The incident happened on the fourth day of the first Test match in Hyderabad when England were batting in the 81st over of the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah deliberately stepped in front of the way of Ollie Pope when he was trying to take a run. Bumrah's action led to inappropriate physical contact.
Bumrah was found guilty of breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code Of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is related to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”
The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit. Usually, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent match fees and one or two demerit points. Bumrah has also been charged with one demerit point because it was his first offence in the last 24 months.
Indian pacer has pleaded guilty to the offence and also accepted the sanctions levied upon him by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Hence, no formal hearing will be done.
Earlier, India lost the match by 28 runs on Day 4 and Ollie Pope was given the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock of 196 runs in the second innings. England take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the five-match series.