Women’s FIH Pro League: Where To Watch India Vs China

India have earned a promotion to the Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 season after winning the Nations Cup 2022 title. Here is all you need to know about Savita Punia and Co's match against China - timings, telecast and live streaming details

February 2, 2024

Coach Janneke Schopman addresses the India women's hockey team ahead of their FIH Pro League 2024 match against China in Bhubaneswar. Photo: Hockey India

The Indian women's hockey team is about to embark on its second appearance at the FIH Pro League, after debuting in the 2021-22 season and ending the tournament in third place. For the 2023-24 season, Savita Punia and Co beat Spain in the FIH Nations Cup 2022 final to earn a promotion to the Pro League. (More Hockey News)

For their campaign opener, India are up against China on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The home team will play three more matches - against Netherlands, Australia and United States - in the Bhubaneswar leg before proceeding to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. After playing four games in Rourkela in February, the league will undergo a moratorium and resume in May in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Indian team will be led by Punia, and Vandana Katariya will be the vice-captain.

Meanwhile, ahead of India's game against China, coach Janneke Schopman admitted that penalty corner conversion was an area of concern. "We need potentially more depth in our penalty corner. That is a concern in women's hockey in India," Schopman said on the eve of the match.

"If you look at any other country in the top 10, they have 5-6 drag flickers and we do not. So there's work that needs to be happening in talent development."

Schopman added that while the team was still hurting after its shocking failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics, it was time to look ahead and make the most of the exposure the Pro League will provide.

"As a team we are hurting still, it has been a tough two weeks. We have done a lot of talking and thinking about what happened and why it happened. We want to show that we are a good team and we can play against good teams as well.

"We won't get the Olympics back but we can only move forward and that is our plan here, to move forward, to play to our strengths, and to show that we can play well."

Squads

India: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Ramya Kurmapu, Preeti, Monika, Bansari Solanki, Kujur Sujata, Sonika, Yogita Verma, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi, Mamita Oram, Annu, Nikki Pradhan, Bicchu Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Nishi Yadav, Jyoti Singh, Khushboo, Savita Punia, Kajal Bara, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Puja Sahoo, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Jyothi Edula, Maheshwari Aditi, Udita, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha, Vaishnavi Phalke.

China: Ye Jiao, Gu Bingfeng, Yang Liu, Li Jiaqi, Zhang Ying, Chen Yi, Gu Yangyan, Ma Ning, Zhang Xindan, Huang Haiyan, Li Hong, Xu Wenjuan, Ou Zixia, Dan Wen, Zou Meirong, Xiaoxue, He Jiangxin, Zhou Yu, Fan Yunxia, Yang Haoting, Chen Yang, Xu Wenyu, Luo Tiantian, Liu Ping, Zhou Ying, Zhong Jiaqi, Li Xinhuan, Zhang Dian, Zeng Xueling, Tan Jinzhuang, Liu Chencheng, Chen Jiali, Xu Yanan, Liu Hua, Yuan Meng, Chen Tong, Hao Guoting, Yu Anhui, Feng Li.

Live streaming details of the India vs China, Women's FIH Pro League 2024 hockey match

When will the India vs China, Women's FIH Pro League 2024 hockey match be played?

The India vs China, Women's FIH Pro League 2024 hockey match will be played on Saturday, February 3 at 7:30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where will the India vs China, Women's FIH Pro League 2024 hockey match be live streamed?

The India vs China, Women's FIH Pro League 2024 hockey match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Where will the match be telecast on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.

