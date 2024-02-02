The Indian women's hockey team is about to embark on its second appearance at the FIH Pro League, after debuting in the 2021-22 season and ending the tournament in third place. For the 2023-24 season, Savita Punia and Co beat Spain in the FIH Nations Cup 2022 final to earn a promotion to the Pro League. (More Hockey News)

For their campaign opener, India are up against China on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The home team will play three more matches - against Netherlands, Australia and United States - in the Bhubaneswar leg before proceeding to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. After playing four games in Rourkela in February, the league will undergo a moratorium and resume in May in Antwerp, Belgium.