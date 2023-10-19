IND Vs BAN: Why Is Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Not Playing In Must-win Cricket World Cup Game Against India?

Bangladesh captain and senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had sustained a left quadricep injury during Bangladesh's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Chennai. Top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the team and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed replaces Shakib in the XI

Outlook Sports Desk UPDATED 19 Oct 2023 2:13 pm

Bangladesh's hopes of mounting a strong fight against the power-packed Indian team suffered a huge blow as their captain and experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the India vs Bangladesh encounter in Pune. Shakib had sustained a left quadricep injury during Bangladesh's match against New Zealand in Chennai. The Tigers have already lost their first three games and a fourth consecutive defeat might see them crashing out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming)

The news of Shakib not playing was confirmed by stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who walked out for the toss instead at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. 28-year-old left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed replaced Shakib in the XI. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed too is not playing today's game, and another right-arm medium pacer Hasun Mahmud has come into the side instead.

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in Pune 🏏



Shakib Al Hasan sits out with an injury 👀#INDvBAN 📝: https://t.co/MONolx3Yt9 pic.twitter.com/brCizSvU2h — ICC (@ICC) October 19, 2023

Earlier, Shanto called the coin correctly and Bangladesh chose to bat first. Speaking at the toss, Shanto said: "The team has great memories against India and we want to continue that today." India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have bowled first anyway. He reckoned bowling first has been working for the Indian team and he did not want to change that.

"We want to continue the momentum we have generated so far," Rohit added. India are going into the match with an unchanged XI, which meant that seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur again got a look in ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

Line-Ups

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj