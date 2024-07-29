India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Scores And Updates: Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta, Men's Archery Team Eye Medal Glory

India's Ramita Jindal competes in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. India’s superstar Badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in group stage action, while Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will compete in the final of the women’s and men’s 10m Air Rifle events respectively. India’s men’s archery side in quarter-final action. Follow the live updates from the Indian contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 29, right here

LIVE UPDATES