India Women's Archery Team Through To Paris Olympics Quarter-Finals - In Pics

Powered by Ankita Bhakat's season-best score of 666, Indian women recurve archers collectively finished fourth in the individual ranking round on Thursday (July 25) to ensure their passage to the quarter-finals of the women's team event of Paris Olympic Games 2024. Bhakat stood 11th, while Bhajan Kaur ended as 22nd and Deepika Kumari 23rd. This meant that India qualified for the quarter-finals as the fourth seed, behind Korea, China and Mexico. India will meet the winner of France and Netherlands in the last-eight stage. They are in the same half as Korea, and would run into the archery powerhouses in the semi-finals if both teams advance.