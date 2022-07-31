India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Srihari Nataraj Qualifies For Men's 50m Backstroke Semi-finals

Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the semifinals of men's 50m backstroke event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Nataraj clocked 25.52 seconds to qualify for his second consecutive semifinals of the Games. He had also made the 100m backstroke last 16.

The seasoned Sajan Prakash, on the other hand, finished as the first reserve for the 200m butterfly event.

The 21-year-old Nataraj clocked 25.52s to emerge as the second fastest swimmer in his heat and eighth fastest overall. His timing was 0.57s behind Pieter Coetze of South Africa, who topped the qualifiers.

He has a personal best of 24.40s in men's 50m backstroke, having achieved it at 15th FINA World Swimming Championships last year in UAE.

Nataraj had finished seventh in the men's 100m backstroke final on Saturday night.

In the men's 200m butterfly, Prakash finished fourth in his heat after clocking 1:58:99s and was put on the reserve list as he was the ninth fastest swimmer overall. The top eight move to the final.

Prakash and Kieren Pollard from Australia clocked the same time leading to a swim off.

Prakash then produced a timing of 1:58.31 to win the swim off between the two to become the first reserve.

In case any one of the eight finalists can not take the pool or withdraw from the final race, Prakash will take his place.

Swim-off is a special swimming race in which the winner qualifies for the next level after failing to make it by the usual elimination races.