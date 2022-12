IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: Loss Of Wickets At Regular Intervals Costs India, Australia Lead Series 2-1

Australia beat India by 21 runs in the third women's T20 International to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series in Mumbai on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Invited to bat, Ellyse Perry smashed 75 off 47 balls while Grace Harris clobbered 41 off just 18 balls as Australian Women scored a decent 172 for 5.

Devika Vaidya, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani and Deepti Sharma took two wickets apiece.

Chasing 173 for a win, India could only score 151 for 7 in 20 overs. Shafali Verma top-scored with 52 while captain Harmanpreet Kaur made 37.

For Australia, Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Australia Women: 172/8 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 72, Grace Harris 41, Devika vaidya 2/22, Renuka Thakur 2/24, Anjali Sarvani 2/34, Deepti Sharma 2/40).

India Women: 151 for 7 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 52, Harmanpreet Kaur 37; Darcie Brown 2/19, Ashleigh Gardner 2/21).