IND Vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals What Helped Him Improve From South Africa ODIs

It was a vintage Yuzvendra Chahal bowling at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday as the West Indies batters looked clueless against him in the first ODI. (More Cricket News)

Skipper Rohit Sharma gave the best of platforms for Chahal to perform and the leggie didn’t disappoint the newly-appointed captain and returned figures of 4/49 in 9.5 overs to eventually bag the player of the match award.

Chahal, who had picked up just two wickets at an average of 73.50 and a strike rate of 87 in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa, revealed that he watched the video from the series to work on the areas where he could have improved.

“I looked back at the footage from the South Africa series to see where I can improve,” said Chahal after the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday night.

When Chahal was introduced into the attack on Sunday, West Indies were looking to rebuild their innings after Washington Sundar’s double-strike in one over. But Chahal’s entry further piled on the misery of the guests as he struck twice in his first over to reduce Windies from 71/3 to 71/5. Meanwhile, he also completed the milestone of 100 ODI wickets and became the second-fastest spinner to do so, following Kuldeep Yadav.

“Felt good. Washi struck twice in an over so we knew pressure was on them. My job was to sustain that pressure. Got the feeling watching Washi bowl that the ball was gripping. Had a chat with Rohit, Virat, they said the pace is important. My thought was that if it’s turning at pace, keep doing it. Threw in a slower one here and there as a variation,” said Chahal.

India bowled out West Indies for 176 and Rohit Sharma’s 60 off 51 in return made mockery of the total set by the guests. The two sides face each other in the second ODI on February 9 at the same venue.