Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Fit And Ready To Lead India, Set To Be Named Test Captain

Rohit Sharma is expected to appear for a fitness test on Wednesday and the Indian squad for the Windies series is expected to be announced after that.

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Fit And Ready To Lead India, Set To Be Named Test Captain
Rohit Sharma incurred a hamstring injury during the home series against New Zealand. - BCCI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 9:31 am

After missing the tour of South Africa, Rohit Sharma will be back to lead India in the white-ball series against West Indies. (More Cricket News)

The 34-year-old incurred a hamstring injury during the home series against New Zealand in November, and has been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Related stories

ICC Test Team Of The Year 2021: Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant Included

IND Vs WI: India Captain Rohit Sharma Close To Match-ready For West Indies Series

Virat Kohli Had No Option But To Quit Test Captaincy, Will Rohit Sharma Take Over?

The opening batter is now fit and raring to go. But he will appear for a mandatory fitness test at 11.30 am in NCA on Wednesday and the Indian squad for the Windies series is expected to be announced after that.

"Rohit is fit and available for the series against the West Indies," PTI reports quoting a BCCI source. "By the time, the West Indies series starts, it will be more than seven and half weeks of rehabilitation and recuperation for Rohit."

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the Windies, starting February 6. All three ODIs will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the T20Is, starting February 16.

India will then host Sri Lanka for two Tests and three T20Is before the IPL 2022, which is expected to start late March.

Before the team's departure for the South Africa tour, the BCCI, in a sensational move, replaced Virat Kohli as the captain of the ODI team and installed T20I skipper Rohit at the helm.

Kohli then resigned as the Test captain, paving the way for Rohit to complete the 'takeover'. Now, it's almost certain that, for at least the time being, Rohit will be named the Test captain although BCCI will be looking at other options considering his workload and the responsibility.

In the backdrop of Kohli's departure as captain from all formats, India, under stand-in skipper KL Rahul, were blanked 0-3 in the ODIs to cap a forgettable tour to South Africa.

India had earlier suffered back-to-back defeats in to lose the Test series 1-2. At the end of that series, Kohli stepped down from captaincy in the longest format, marking the end of an era in Indian cricket. 

Tags

Sports Cricket Indian Cricket BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) India National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli India Vs West Indies Indian Premier League
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Australian Open 2022: Danielle Collins Beats Alize Cornet To Enter Semis

Australian Open 2022: Danielle Collins Beats Alize Cornet To Enter Semis

Yuvraj Singh, Wife Hazel Keech Blessed With First Child

Sania Mirza 'Regrets' Retirement, Says She Made The Announcement Too Soon

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Fail To Maintain Lead, Held To 1-1 Draw By NorthEast United

Padma Awards 2022: From Faisal Ali Dar To Sankaranarayana Menon, Check Out Sports List

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer