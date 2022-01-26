IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Fit And Ready To Lead India, Set To Be Named Test Captain

After missing the tour of South Africa, Rohit Sharma will be back to lead India in the white-ball series against West Indies. (More Cricket News)

The 34-year-old incurred a hamstring injury during the home series against New Zealand in November, and has been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The opening batter is now fit and raring to go. But he will appear for a mandatory fitness test at 11.30 am in NCA on Wednesday and the Indian squad for the Windies series is expected to be announced after that.

"Rohit is fit and available for the series against the West Indies," PTI reports quoting a BCCI source. "By the time, the West Indies series starts, it will be more than seven and half weeks of rehabilitation and recuperation for Rohit."

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the Windies, starting February 6. All three ODIs will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the T20Is, starting February 16.

India will then host Sri Lanka for two Tests and three T20Is before the IPL 2022, which is expected to start late March.

Before the team's departure for the South Africa tour, the BCCI, in a sensational move, replaced Virat Kohli as the captain of the ODI team and installed T20I skipper Rohit at the helm.

Kohli then resigned as the Test captain, paving the way for Rohit to complete the 'takeover'. Now, it's almost certain that, for at least the time being, Rohit will be named the Test captain although BCCI will be looking at other options considering his workload and the responsibility.

In the backdrop of Kohli's departure as captain from all formats, India, under stand-in skipper KL Rahul, were blanked 0-3 in the ODIs to cap a forgettable tour to South Africa.

India had earlier suffered back-to-back defeats in to lose the Test series 1-2. At the end of that series, Kohli stepped down from captaincy in the longest format, marking the end of an era in Indian cricket.