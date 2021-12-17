Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Start Rehab; ODI Captain Shares 'Lessons' With Colts

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were seen at the NCA with India U-19 captain Yash Dhull. The BCCI also tweeted pictures of Rohit's session with the squad. Rohit himself played at the U-19 level back in 2006.

Rohit Sharma gives pep talk to India U-19 squad at NCA, Bengaluru. | Courtesy: BCCI

2021-12-17T19:18:01+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 7:18 pm

The India U-19 squad on Friday got some "priceless lessons" from Rohit Sharma at the National Cricket Academy where the senior team's white-ball skipper is undergoing injury rehabilitation alongside teammate Ravindra Jadeja. (More Cricket News)

Rohit, who has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury, gave a pep talk to the U-19 boys ahead of the Asian Cup beginning December 23 in the UAE.

Rohit and Jadeja were seen at the NCA with India U-19 captain Yash Dhull in his social media posts. The BCCI also tweeted pictures of Rohit's session with the squad. Rohit himself played at U-19 level back in 2006.

"TeamIndia white-ball captain @ImRo45 made most of his rehab time as he addressed India’s U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru," wrote BCCI.

Rohit, who was named ODI captain last week replacing Virat Kohli, was to travel to South Africa as vice-captain of the Test team for the series starting on December 26 before the injury ruled him out of the red ball leg of the tour.

His expected recovery time is between three to four weeks.

India 'A' captain Priyank Panchal was named in place of Rohit in the Test squad, which reached South Africa on Thursday for the series.

The senior opener, who took charge as T20I captain against New Zealand last month, is expected to be available to lead the team for the ODI leg of the South Africa tour, which is to take place in January.

Jadeja has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to a knee injury which he sustained during the home New Zealand Test series last month.

He may take a longer time to recover from his injury. 

Rohit Sharma Ravindra Jadeja
