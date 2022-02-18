Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli Returns To Form As India Beat West Indies In Thriller; Clinch Series 2-0

Clever bowling at the death by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel guided India to an eight-run win over West Indies after fifties from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.  

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli Returns To Form As India Beat West Indies In Thriller; Clinch Series 2-0
Virat Kohli reacts after scoring his fifty in the second T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 11:29 pm

Clever bowling in the final two overs and fifties from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant powered India to a series-clinching eight-run victory against West Indies in the second T20 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. This was India’s 100th international win in the format and eighth in a row.

IND Vs WI 2nd T20I | More Cricket News |Scorecard

Needing 29 runs in the last two overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made up his dropped catch (Rovman Powell on 38) with four runs and a wicket in the penultimate over before Harshal Patel kept his cool in the last six balls to win the match for India despite being hit for two sixes by Rovman Powell.   

Related stories

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Happy To Find ‘Missing Balance’ With 41-Ball 52 Vs West Indies In 2nd T20I

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20: India Beat West Indies In Kolkata Thriller, Take Series 2-0

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Says Team Management Sees ‘Something Different In Ravi Bishnoi’

Chasing 187 to win, Brandon King and Kyle Mayers gave West Indies a sedate start racing to 59/2 in 8.3 overs. However, the dismissal of both the openers brought Nicholas Pooran and Powell together as the duo dispatched the Indian bowlers all around the park.

Pooran (62 off 41 balls) and Powell (68 off 36 balls not out) put on 100 runs for the third wicket and dragged West Indies very close to the first win of the tour but, in the end, it was India who had the last laugh. West Indies finally finished at 178/3 in 20 overs. Pooran was also dropped by Ravi Bishnoi on 21.

Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar and Yuzvendra Chahal took a wicket apiece for India. It was also Rohit Sharma’s second successive T20 series win after becoming India’s full-time captain. The last series win was against New Zealand in November 2021.  

Earlier, sent into bat first, Virat Kohli looked like a man on a mission as he returned to form following a string of low scores in the ongoing limited-overs series. After his 8, 18, 0 in the ODIs and 17 in the first T20 against the Caribbean, Kohli looked in great composure and in clear mind en route to his 30th international fifty in the format.

The former captain’s sheer elegance was on full display as he cut, pulled and also took the aerial route as India despite Roston Chase exposed the Indian middle-order with a 3 for 25 in four overs. This was also Kohli’s first fifty since the 57 versus Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai last year.

India were off to a poor start after Ishan Kishan was dismissed early in the second over, Kohli along with Rohit Sharma put on 49 runs before the India captain was caught by Brandon Kings off Roston Chase. Suryakumar Yadav followed suit soon with India at 72/3 in the 10th over.

Luck also favoured Kohli on 46 as the former skipper was dropped by Jason Holder at the long-on boundary that went for a six. However, he was out two balls later and was cleaned up by Chase trying to play across the line.

It was a Rishabh Pant-Venkatesh Iyer show after that as the duo took on the Windies bowlers at will with a 76-run partnership from 35 balls. Pant remained unbeaten on 52 off 28 balls while Iyer contributed with an 18-ball 33 to take India to 186 for 5 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: India 186 for 5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 52 not out, Virat Kohli 52; Roston Chase 3/25) beat West Indies 178/3 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 62; Rovman Powell 68 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/29) by eight runs.

Tags

Sports West Indies Tour Of India 2022 India Win T20 Series Vs West Indies India National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Nicholas Pooran Rovman Powell Rishabh Pant Venkatesh Iyer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Harshal Patel Cricket Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Happy To Find ‘Missing Balance’ With 41-Ball 52 Vs West Indies In 2nd T20I

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Happy To Find ‘Missing Balance’ With 41-Ball 52 Vs West Indies In 2nd T20I

Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22 Final: Sunil Narine Stars In Last-Ball Win For Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal

Playing IPL Is Fine But Only A Good Cricketer Can Consistently Pocket Big Money: Desmond Haynes

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20: India Beat West Indies In Kolkata Thriller, Take Series 2-0

BPL Final: Sunil Narine Warms Up For IPL 2022 With Brutal 21-ball Fifty - WATCH

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases