IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav's Highest Score And Virat Kohli Average - Stats Highlights

Kemar Roach became only the ninth West Indian bowler to take 25 wickets against India in One Day Internationals (ODI). The right-arm fast-medium bowler reached this milestone, in the 23rd innings of the 24th match by dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, caught by wicket-keeper Shai Hope in the second ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 9).

Courtney Walsh, who took 44 wickets at an average of 24.15 in 38 innings of as many matches between 1985 and 1999, holds the record of most wickets for West Indies against India in ODIs.

** Lokesh Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav added 91 runs for the fourth wicket after the third wicket fell at 43 runs. It was India’s second-biggest fourth-wicket stand against West Indies when the third wicket fell in less than 50 runs. The 99-run stand between Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh at Jodhpur on November 21, 2002, was the highest fourth-wicket stand when the third wicket fell in less than 50 runs. India lost their third wicket on 48 before these two added 99 runs for the fourth wicket.

** Suryakumar Yadav recorded his highest score in One Day Internationals by making 64 off 83 balls with five fours. It was his second fifty in six innings of as many matches. His previous highest was 53 in 78 minutes off 44 balls with six fours against Sri Lanka at Colombo on July 20, 2021.

** Nicholas Pooran became the 30th player to lead West Indies in ODIs. He led the West Indias for the first time after playing 35 ODIs.

** Virat Kohli made only 18 runs off 30 balls with three fours at a strike rate of 60.00 in this match. In the 20 matches since his last century in ODIs, the former Indian skipper averages 39.55. That is higher than everyone in the current West Indies squad save Shai Hope. Apart from him, only Evin Lewis among West Indies batters has had a higher average than Virat Kohli in this period.

VIRAT KOHLI’S LAST FIVE INNINGS IN ODIs

(Runs - Balls - 4s - 6s - S/R - Vs - Venue - Date - Result)

51 - 63 - 3 - 0 - 80.95 - South Africa - Paarl - 19-01- 2022 - Lost;

0 - 5 - 0 - 0 - 00.00 - South Africa - Paarl - 21-01-2022 - Lost;

65 - 84 - 5 - 0 - 77.38 - South Africa - Cape Town - 23-01- 2022 - Lost;

8 - 4 - 2 - 0 - 200.00 - West Indies - Ahmedabad - 06-02-2022 - Won;

18 - 30 - 3 - 0 - 60.00 - West Indies - Ahmedabad - 09-02-2022 - Won.

