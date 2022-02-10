Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav's Highest Score And Virat Kohli Average - Stats Highlights

India sealed the ODI series against West Indies with a 44-run win in the second match. Here's a look at some important stats.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav's Highest Score And Virat Kohli Average - Stats Highlights
India's Suryakumar Yadav bats during the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad, Feb. 9, 2022. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 8:46 am

Kemar Roach became only the ninth West Indian bowler to take 25 wickets against India in One Day Internationals (ODI). The right-arm fast-medium bowler reached this milestone, in the 23rd innings of the 24th match by dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, caught by wicket-keeper Shai Hope in the second ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 9).

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Related stories

IND Vs WI: India Clinch ODI Series Against West Indies, Rohit Sharma Says ‘We Are In Experiment Mode’

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: Prasidh Krishna’s 4/12 Helps India Defend 237 Against West Indies, Seal Series

IND Vs WI: India’s U-19 World Cup-Winning Squad Members Feted On Sidelines Of Second ODI  

Courtney Walsh, who took 44 wickets at an average of 24.15 in 38 innings of as many matches between 1985 and 1999, holds the record of most wickets for West Indies against India in ODIs.

** Lokesh Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav added 91 runs for the fourth wicket after the third wicket fell at 43 runs. It was India’s second-biggest fourth-wicket stand against West Indies when the third wicket fell in less than 50 runs. The 99-run stand between Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh at Jodhpur on November 21, 2002, was the highest fourth-wicket stand when the third wicket fell in less than 50 runs. India lost their third wicket on 48 before these two added 99 runs for the fourth wicket.

** Suryakumar Yadav recorded his highest score in One Day Internationals by making 64 off 83 balls with five fours. It was his second fifty in six innings of as many matches. His previous highest was 53 in 78 minutes off 44 balls with six fours against Sri Lanka at Colombo on July 20, 2021.

** Nicholas Pooran became the 30th player to lead West Indies in ODIs. He led the West Indias for the first time after playing 35 ODIs.

** Virat Kohli made only 18 runs off 30 balls with three fours at a strike rate of 60.00 in this match. In the 20 matches since his last century in ODIs, the former Indian skipper averages 39.55. That is higher than everyone in the current West Indies squad save Shai Hope. Apart from him, only Evin Lewis among West Indies batters has had a higher average than Virat Kohli in this period.

VIRAT KOHLI’S LAST FIVE INNINGS IN ODIs
(Runs - Balls - 4s - 6s - S/R - Vs - Venue - Date - Result)

51 - 63 - 3 - 0 - 80.95 - South Africa - Paarl - 19-01- 2022 - Lost;
0 - 5 - 0 - 0 - 00.00 - South Africa - Paarl - 21-01-2022 - Lost;
65 - 84 - 5 - 0 - 77.38 - South Africa - Cape Town - 23-01- 2022 - Lost;
8 - 4 - 2 - 0 - 200.00 - West Indies - Ahmedabad - 06-02-2022 - Won;
18 - 30 - 3 - 0 - 60.00 - West Indies - Ahmedabad - 09-02-2022 - Won.
 

Tags

Sports Cricket India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI West Indies' Tour Of India Suryakumar Yadav Kemar Roach Virat Kohli Lokesh Rahul Kl Rahul Rohit Sharma Shai Hope Indian National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

F1 2022: Max Verstappen To Defend Title In Oracle Red Bull Racing Car

F1 2022: Max Verstappen To Defend Title In Oracle Red Bull Racing Car

Italian Cup: Olivier Giroud Hits A Double As AC Milan Enter Semis

EPL Wrap: Manchester City Cruise, Tottenham Stumble; Philippe Coutinho Pulls Strings For Aston Villa

IPL 2022 Auction: Three Players With Maximum Base Price Who Might Go Unsold

FIFA Club World Cup: Romelu Lukaku Sends Chelsea Into Summit Clash, To Meet Palmeiras

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Members of a family show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly polls, in Meerut.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star