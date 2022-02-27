Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Completes Half-Century Of Catches In T20s – Statistical Highlights

India captain Rohit Sharma achieved the feat on Sunday when he held Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal in the second T20 in Dharamsala.

Rohit Sharma completes the catch of Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal in second T20 on Saturday. BCCI

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 1:46 pm

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian and fourth fielder overall to complete a half-century of catches in T20 Internationals. The Indian skipper achieved this feat by holding Dinesh Chandimal off pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the second T20 against Sri Lanka at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma’s 50th catch came in the 124 innings in as many T20 matches. He is the slowest to reach this landmark. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik who took his 50th catch in the 111 innings of as many matches, held the previous record. David Miller holds the record of being the fastest to 50 catches in T20s.

South African Miller (69 catches in 94 innings of 94 matches), New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (64 catches in 111 innings of 112 matches) and Pakistan’s Malik (50 catches in 124 innings of 124 matches) are the other fielders to take 50 or more catches in T20s.

Virat Kohli (43 catches in 96 innings of 97 matches) and Suresh Raina (42 catches in 78 innings of 78 matches) are next in line with most catches for India in the format. Hardik Pandya with 34 catches in 54 innings of 54 matches to his name is fourth on this list.

None of these players interestingly are a part of this playing XI at the moment.

Most Catches In T20s  

Fielder-Matches-Innings-Ct-Best-Ct/In

David Miller (SA)-94-94-69-4 ct-0.734

Martin Guptill (NZ)-112-111-64-3 ct-0.576

Rohit Sharma (IND)-124-124-50-3 ct-0.403

Shoaib Malik (PAK)-124-124-50-3 ct-0.403

Mohammad Nabi (AFG)-86-86-47-3 ct-0.546

Tim Southee (NZ)-92-91-47-2 ct-0.516

David Warner (AUS)-88-88-47-3 ct-0.534

Sports Sri Lanka's Tour Of India 2022 India Vs Sri Lanka India Vs Sri Lanka T20Is IND Vs SL India National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Dinesh Chandimal David Warner David Miller Shoaib Malik Cricket Dharamsala
