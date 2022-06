IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: India Register Their Biggest Win Over South Africa - Stats Highlights

India recorded their biggest win over South Africa in Twenty-20 Internationals by winning the fourth Twenty-20 Internationals by 82 runs at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Friday (June 17).

It was India’s fifth-biggest win in terms of runs in Twenty-20 Internationals. The 48-run victory at Visakhapatnam on June 14, 2022 was India’s previous best against South Africa.

** The 65-run partnership between Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya is the best fifth-wicket stand against South Africa in Twenty-20 Internationals at home. It was also India’s third-best fifth-wicket stand against South Africa after an unbroken 98-run stand between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Manish Pandey at Centurion on February 21, 2018 and the 85-run partnership between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma at Durban on September 20, 2007.

** Avesh Khan recorded his best bowling performance in Twenty-20 Internationals by taking four for 18 in four overs. The right-arm fast-medium bowler’s previous best bowling in the short form of cricket was two for 23 against Sri Lanka at Dharamsala on February 27, 2022.

** South Africa recorded their lowest total in Twenty-20 Internationals by bowling out for just 87 runs in 16.5 overs. Their previous lowest was 89 in 14.3 overs against Australia a Johannesburg on February 21, 2020. South Africa’s previous lowest against India was 116 for nine in 20 overs at Durban on September 20, 2007.

INDIA’S BIGGEST WINS IN T20Is

(Margin - Opponent - Venue - Date)

143 runs - Ireland - Dublin - 29-06-2018;

93 runs - Sri Lanka - Cuttack - 20-12-2017;

90 runs - England - Colombo - 23-09-2012;

88 runs - Sri Lanka - Indore - 22-12-2017;

82 runs - South Africa - Rajkot - 17-06-2022.