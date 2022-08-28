Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: India Get Rahul Dravid Boost Ahead Of Much-Awaited Pakistan Clash

India head coach Rahul Dravid has recovered from COVID-19 and already joined the Indian team in Dubai before their Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday.

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 1:01 pm

Head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the Indian team ahead of their much-awaited Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. (Asia Cup 2022 | Cricket News)

Batting great Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition.

“Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai. Interim coach, Mr VVS Laxman who was present with the team in Mr. Dravid's absence, has returned to Bengaluru to oversee the India A programme,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The former India skipper didn't travel with the team after testing positive, forcing the board to name NCA head Laxman as India's interim coach. Since returning positive in the test conducted on August 23, Dravid had been undergoing home isolation.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a statement where he stated that the Indian head coach had mild symptoms. “Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

“Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report,” Shah had said in a release.

