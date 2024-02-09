"England have become a difficult team to criticise too much because they are so good to watch. Every game they play has us all absolutely gripped, and they have improved massively under Ben Stokes," Vaughan wrote in his column for 'The Telegraph'.

"However, I do worry that they might become a team who do all this great work only to not actually win very much. They didn't win the Ashes when they should have done and now they have let India back into a series when they still have a load of big names, including Virat Kohli, to come back."