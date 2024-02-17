Sports

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India Wear Black Armbands On Day 3; Here's Why

The Indian team wore black armbands during the third Test against England in Rajkot in memory of the former India captain Dattajirao Gaekwad

February 17, 2024

Indian players celebrate a wicket on day 3 at Rajkot. Photo: AP
Indian players wore black armbands in the memory of former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad on the third day of the ongoing third Test against England here on Saturday. (Scorecard | Match Blog | Cricket News)

Dattajirao, who played 11 Tests for India between 1951 and 1962, died on February 13 after remaining hospitalised for 12 days. At 95, he was India's oldest living Test cricketer.

Dattajirao was the father of former India batter and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad.

Talking about day 3 action, India have done extremely well to peg England back despite no Ravichandran Ashwin. In the early morning session, England were down to four with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Joe Root for the ninth time in Tests.

Root, who was playing well, tried to reverse-sweep but ended up handing the ball in Yashasvi Jaiswal's hands.

The following over, Jonny Bairstow's lean patch continued as the batter was dismissed for 0 after being adjudged LBW by Kuldeep Yadav. Ben Duckett brought up his 150 and was joined by skipper Ben Stokes (at the time of writing).

(with PTI inputs)

