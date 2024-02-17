Indian players wore black armbands in the memory of former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad on the third day of the ongoing third Test against England here on Saturday. (Scorecard | Match Blog | Cricket News)
Dattajirao, who played 11 Tests for India between 1951 and 1962, died on February 13 after remaining hospitalised for 12 days. At 95, he was India's oldest living Test cricketer.
Advertisement
Dattajirao was the father of former India batter and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad.
Advertisement
Talking about day 3 action, India have done extremely well to peg England back despite no Ravichandran Ashwin. In the early morning session, England were down to four with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Joe Root for the ninth time in Tests.
Advertisement
Root, who was playing well, tried to reverse-sweep but ended up handing the ball in Yashasvi Jaiswal's hands.
Advertisement
The following over, Jonny Bairstow's lean patch continued as the batter was dismissed for 0 after being adjudged LBW by Kuldeep Yadav. Ben Duckett brought up his 150 and was joined by skipper Ben Stokes (at the time of writing).
(with PTI inputs)