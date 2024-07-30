Sports

IND Vs ARG, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Helps India Play Out 1-1 Draw Against Argentina - In Pics

The Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh rescued his team by converting a last-minute penalty corner against Argentina in a pool B match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday. India failed to convert nine penalty corners before Harmanpreet finally scored by firing the ball into the top of the net. Lucas Martinez had previously put his team ahead with a field goal in the 22nd minute, but Harmanpreet levelled the score with a goal a minute before the final whistle, similar to their previous match against New Zealand. India face Ireland in their next pool B match on Tuesday.