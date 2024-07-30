IND Vs ARG, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Helps India Play Out 1-1 Draw Against Argentina - In Pics

India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Hardik Singh hits a shot on a penalty corner during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's former cricketer Rahul Dravid watches the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Lalit Kumar Upadhyay passes the ball to teammate during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Jarmanpreet Singh stops the ball during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Vivek Sagar Prasad and Argentina's Thomas Habif battle for the ball during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Argentina's Lucas Martinez, center, celebrates with teammate after scoring a goal during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Argentina's Maico Casella, right, misses a goal opportunity on a penalty stroke during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.