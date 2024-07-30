Sports

IND Vs ARG, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Helps India Play Out 1-1 Draw Against Argentina - In Pics

The Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh rescued his team by converting a last-minute penalty corner against Argentina in a pool B match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Monday. India failed to convert nine penalty corners before Harmanpreet finally scored by firing the ball into the top of the net. Lucas Martinez had previously put his team ahead with a field goal in the 22nd minute, but Harmanpreet levelled the score with a goal a minute before the final whistle, similar to their previous match against New Zealand. India face Ireland in their next pool B match on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring a goal during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

2/9
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

3/9
Hardik Singh hits a shot against Argentina
Hardik Singh hits a shot against Argentina | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Hardik Singh hits a shot on a penalty corner during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

4/9
Former cricketer Rahul Dravid during India and Argentina hockey match
Former cricketer Rahul Dravid during India and Argentina hockey match | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's former cricketer Rahul Dravid watches the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

5/9
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay passes the ball duing the match against Argentina
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay passes the ball duing the match against Argentina | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Lalit Kumar Upadhyay passes the ball to teammate during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

6/9
Jarmanpreet Singh stops the ball during match against Argentina
Jarmanpreet Singh stops the ball during match against Argentina | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Jarmanpreet Singh stops the ball during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

7/9
Vivek Sagar Prasad and Thomas Habif battle for the ball
Vivek Sagar Prasad and Thomas Habif battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Vivek Sagar Prasad and Argentina's Thomas Habif battle for the ball during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

8/9
Argentinas Lucas Martinez celebrates after scoring a goal
Argentina's Lucas Martinez celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Argentina's Lucas Martinez, center, celebrates with teammate after scoring a goal during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

9/9
Argentinas Maico Casella misses a goal opportunity against India
Argentina's Maico Casella misses a goal opportunity against India | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Argentina's Maico Casella, right, misses a goal opportunity on a penalty stroke during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
  3. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  4. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  5. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  3. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Thrilled By Rafael Nadal Win Despite Getting 'Comfortable'
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 45 Dead, Toll Rising Rapidly; Rescue Work On At Massive Scale
  2. Chaos Erupts As Technical Snag Delays Mumbai Local Train Services During Rush Hours
  3. SC Grants Bail To NCP Leader Nawab Malik On Medical Grounds
  4. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  5. Massive Landslides Hit Kerala's Wayanad
Entertainment News
  1. Saira Banu Reveals Sanjay Dutt Wanted To Marry Her When He Was A Toddler - Check Viral Post Inside
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  4. Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics
  5. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
US News
  1. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  2. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
  3. Who Is Streamer Fanum? NYPD Seizes Twitch Star's Lamborghini Urus At Gunpoint In Shocking Livestream Incident | Video
  4. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  5. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
World News
  1. UK: 2 Minors Killed, 11 Injured During Southport Stabbing
  2. Kamala Harris Worse Presidential Candidate Than Biden: Trump
  3. Elon Musk Calls Maduro A 'Dictator' In Tech Billionaire's Latest Blow-up Against Foreign Leader
  4. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
  5. Indian Budget 2024: From Changes In Capital Gains Taxation To Removal Of Indexation Benefit, Know What Has Changed For NRI Investors
Latest Stories
  1. ‘CBI Is Poetic, Kejriwal’s Arrest Is Insurance Arrest’: AAP Supremo’s Lawyer Counters Probe Agency
  2. Picturesque Wayanad Turns Desert-Like After Landslides; Locals Make Frantic Calls To Seek Help
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 30, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Maharashtra: Police Files Murder Case Against Ex-Husband Of US Woman Found Chained In Forest
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Newborn Meets Her 'Hot Maasis' Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza And Tanvi Azmi- See Pics
  6. Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 45 Dead, Toll Rising Rapidly; Rescue Work On At Massive Scale
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Eye Bronze; India Vs Ireland In Men's Hockey