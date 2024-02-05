A rip-roaring 106-run victory in the second Test against England has catapulted Rohit Sharma's team to the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table. With their third win in the current two-year cycle, India now have 38 points from six games with a point percentage of 52.77 in the International Cricket Council's updated rankings. (IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test Match Report | More Cricket News)
England, on the other hand, continue to languish in eighth place after the heavy defeat. Ben Stokes and Co have 21 points from seven matches and a point percentage of just 25.
Despite the loss in the second Test against West Indies, Australia continue to occupy the top position with 66 points from 10 Tests (point percentage of 55). For India to displace the Aussies, they will need to take their point percentage beyond 55 by winning their upcoming games against the English side.
Meanwhile, South Africa and New Zealand are currently in the third and fourth rungs, respectively. Both of them have a point percentage of 50. The two sides are midway through their first Test in Mount Maunganui, and the result of this match will impact their standings accordingly.
Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table (after India vs England Test)
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|Draws
|Points
|Point Percentage
|Australia
|10
|6
|3
|1
|66
|55
|India
|6
|3
|2
|1
|38
|52.77
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|50
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|50
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|50
|Pakistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|22
|36.66
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|16
|33.33
|England
|7
|3
|3
|1
|21
|25
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
After setting a target of 399, India bowled out England for 292 in the fourth innings to register a thumping win in Visakhapatnam. The two teams will now head to Rajkot for the third Test, which starts on February 15.