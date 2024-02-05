Despite the loss in the second Test against West Indies, Australia continue to occupy the top position with 66 points from 10 Tests (point percentage of 55). For India to displace the Aussies, they will need to take their point percentage beyond 55 by winning their upcoming games against the English side.

Meanwhile, South Africa and New Zealand are currently in the third and fourth rungs, respectively. Both of them have a point percentage of 50. The two sides are midway through their first Test in Mount Maunganui, and the result of this match will impact their standings accordingly.