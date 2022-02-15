Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Prize Money Doubled For Winners, 75 Per Cent Increase Overall

The winner of ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will get USD 1.32 million, while the runner-up will take home USD 600,000.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Prize Money Doubled For Winners, 75 Per Cent Increase Overall
The two losing semi-finalists at ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will earn USD 300,000 each. Twitter/@cricketworldcup

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 2:41 pm

The winners of the upcoming ICC women's World Cup in New Zealand will pocket a cash prize of USD 1.32 million, which is double the amount that was awarded to the victors of the 2017 edition in England. (More Cricket News) 

The overall prize money pot has also seen an increase of 75 per cent, with the eight teams taking home a share of USD 3.5 million which is USD 1.5 million more than the previous edition, the ICC said on Tuesday.

The runners-up will take home USD 600,000, which is USD 270,000 more than India were rewarded in 2017 for finishing second best.

Related stories

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Teams To Miss Training During ‘Managed Isolation And Quarantine’

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj To Lead 15-Member Squad, IND Open Vs PAK – Full Schedule, Squad

The two losing semi-finalists will earn USD 300,000 each while the four teams who exit at the group stages will be awarded USD 70,000 -- up from the USD 30,000 prize from the previous edition. 

Every group stage win will also earn the teams a reward of USD 25,000 per victory from a total pot of USD 700,000. 

This marks an increase in the prize money during the Women's Cricket World Cup for consecutive editions. The prize money between the 2013 and the 2017 edition witnessed a tenfold increase, going up from USD 200,000 to USD 2 million. 

England, who were crowned the champions on their home turf, took home USD 660,000 after beating India by nine runs to claim their fourth title.

In the 2022 edition, a total of 28 group stage matches will be played in a round-robin format, with each team playing each other once. The four sides with the most points will then advance to the semifinals. A victory will carry two points while a draw, a tie or a no-result will see them walk away with a single point. 

The matches will be played across six venues with the tournament opener taking place between hosts New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 4. 

The final will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC Women's World Cup Women's ODI World Cup ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 New Zealand Vs West Indies New Zealand Dubai
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Novak Djokovic Prepared To Skip French Open, Wimbledon If COVID Jab Becomes Must

Novak Djokovic Prepared To Skip French Open, Wimbledon If COVID Jab Becomes Must

Australian Cricket Star Glenn Maxwell Set To Wed Indian Pharmacist Ahead of IPL 2022

Live Streaming Of India Vs West Indies, First T20: Where To Watch Live Cricket - Full Details

IND Vs WI: ‘Leave Virat Kohli Alone,’ Says India Captain Rohit Sharma Ahead Of T20I Series Opener

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma’s India Seek For Perfect Combination Against West Indies In First T20I

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?