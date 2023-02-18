Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Smriti Mandhana Leads The Charge As India Need 90 More Runs To Win From 60 Balls

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got India to a good start, but the inflow of runs stopped after the latter's departure. The pressure of scoring also led to Jemimah Rodrigues losing her wicket in the 10th over.

Smriti Mandhana reacts during India's match against England on Saturday.
Smriti Mandhana reacts during India's match against England on Saturday. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 8:58 pm

In their run chase of 152, India's batters needed a cautious approach and that is what Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma did, seeing off Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Lauren Bell's first overs.

Despite connecting the ball off the middle of the bat on multiple occasions, Mandhana was unable to breach the off-side field.

She did manage one off the back foot scoring her first boundary off Sciver-Brunt's first ball of the second over, which she followed up with a straight drive and a pull shot front of square for fours in consecutive deliveries.

Nat-Sciver's same over turned into a nightmare as she conceded a fourth boundary, a gift, which Mandhana gracefully accepted and dispatched, this time behind square, to the fine leg boundary.

Shafali (8) got a lifeline, but was dismissed in the same over by Bell Sciver-Brunt completing the catch.

Mandhana, however, determined to put the new bowler Charlie Dean under pressure immediately, hit her for a four over mid-on.

With the bowlers not offering much room, the flow of runs stopped temporarily, but Mandana and Jemimah Rodrigues rotated the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Sophia Dunkley made a mess of an opportunity, a skier from Mandhana, off Sarah Glenn's second ball when she was batting on 28. India's fifty came off 8 overs.

The first ball of the 10th over from Glenn saw Rodrigues (13) trying to hit one over long-on, only hitting it right down Sciver-Brunt's throat for her second catch of the innings.

With captain Harmanpreet Kaur joining Mandhana, India need 90 more runs to win from the last 10 overs.

