ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Smriti Mandhana Leads The Charge As India Need 90 More Runs To Win From 60 Balls

In their run chase of 152, India's batters needed a cautious approach and that is what Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma did, seeing off Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Lauren Bell's first overs.

Despite connecting the ball off the middle of the bat on multiple occasions, Mandhana was unable to breach the off-side field.

She did manage one off the back foot scoring her first boundary off Sciver-Brunt's first ball of the second over, which she followed up with a straight drive and a pull shot front of square for fours in consecutive deliveries.

Nat-Sciver's same over turned into a nightmare as she conceded a fourth boundary, a gift, which Mandhana gracefully accepted and dispatched, this time behind square, to the fine leg boundary.

Shafali (8) got a lifeline, but was dismissed in the same over by Bell Sciver-Brunt completing the catch.

Mandhana, however, determined to put the new bowler Charlie Dean under pressure immediately, hit her for a four over mid-on.

With the bowlers not offering much room, the flow of runs stopped temporarily, but Mandana and Jemimah Rodrigues rotated the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Sophia Dunkley made a mess of an opportunity, a skier from Mandhana, off Sarah Glenn's second ball when she was batting on 28. India's fifty came off 8 overs.

The first ball of the 10th over from Glenn saw Rodrigues (13) trying to hit one over long-on, only hitting it right down Sciver-Brunt's throat for her second catch of the innings.

With captain Harmanpreet Kaur joining Mandhana, India need 90 more runs to win from the last 10 overs.