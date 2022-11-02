Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Overtakes Mahela Jayawardene To Become The Highest Run-Getter In T20 World Cup History

En route to his 64* against Bangladesh, Indian batter Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. Recently, Kohli overtook team-mate, Rohit Sharma, to become the highest run-getter in T20Is overall.

Virat Kohli has now amassed 1065 runs in T20 World Cup.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 3:54 pm

Virat Kohli on Wednesday overtook former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene to become the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. (More Cricket News)

Kohli, who boasts of an average of more than 80 and a strike rate of over 130 in T20 World Cups, reached the milestone during India's Super 12 match against Bangladesh. 

The 33-year-old, playing his fifth T20 World Cup, went past Jayawardene's 1016 runs in the seventh over of the Indian innings.

Kohli has 12 half-centuries to his credit across all editions of the T20 World Cup, including two in the ongoing edition. 

He is also the highest run-getter in all T20 internationals ahead of compatriot Rohit Sharma (3811), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3531) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (3239).

Sports T20 Worldcup Cricket Virat Kohli ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Martin Guptill Babar Azam Mahela Jayawardene
